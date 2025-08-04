Mercedes-Benz Takes Illuminated Grilles to a New Level with the Electric 2027 GLC SUV

(Images: Mercedes-Benz)

Forget just illuminating the badge or outer section…Mercedes is lighting up the whole grille here.

Even though several automakers are pivoting hard toward hybrid vehicles, the 2027 Mercedes-Benz GLC with EQ Technology, cumbersome name notwithstanding, is the next hotness in terms of the brand’s new full EV strategy. There’s a special party trick for this electric version of Mercedes’ popular GLC SUV, though: a massive illuminated grille featuring 942 backlit pixels. According to chief design officer Gorden Wagener, this “redefines the face of our brand”.

Of course, in addition to the individual dots, the three-pointed star and grille surround are also illuminated. In its announcement Monday, Mercedes is pitching this design as the latest evolution in over 100 years of the square-holed grille signature on iconic models throughout the decades, dating back to the 1902 Simplex.

Mercedes-Benz isn’t the first automaker in recent history to feature square illuminated pixels on its new models. That said, even Hyundai doesn’t have quite this many dots incorporated into its design. And unlike cars like the Ioniq 5, you don’t have to have this grille if you don’t want it. If illuminated grilles aren’t your thing, then you can get the electric GLC with a more straightforward silver or dark chrome grille design.

The 2027 Mercedes-Benz GLC EV and this new grille design will make their debut at the Munich IAA show in September. While we’re seeing it on an electric model first, it’s reasonable to assume this option will expand, at least to the company’s other EVs. We could potentially see this look make its way to the gas and hybrid models as well.