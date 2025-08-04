Ford Celebrates Six Decades of Bronco with 2026 60th Anniversary Package

This special edition 60th Anniversary Bronco will be open to orders in October.

Ford recently celebrated another six-decade milestone of an icon with the Mustang, and now it’s set to do the same with the latest Bronco SUV. The Blue Oval has a few special touches to celebrate that history, with customers able to actually get one themselves later this year (though pricing isn’t available just yet).

So, what exactly makes the 2026 Ford Bronco 60th Anniversary package? This particular model is based on the Outer Banks trim, with either the standard 2.3-liter, 300-horsepower EcoBoost or the beefier 2.7-liter twin-turbo V6 EcoBoost with 330 horsepower on tap. It also comes with the Sasquatch package as standard equipment, offering upgraded 35-inch all-terrain tires, beefier suspension and front/rear locking differentials.

On the styling front, the 60th Anniversary package Bronco comes in Wimbledon White or Ruby Red, with a white-painted hardtop. You also get special 17-inch Gravity Gray wheels and a host of Vermilion Red elements, including the “Bronco” lettering on the heritage grille, the decals and the center caps also showing Ford’s bucking bronco logo and “1966”. On the sides, there are 60th Anniversary badges, while Ford also throws a set of running boards into the package. Out back, the spare tire carrier is a conversation piece, too, bearing a white center cover with red Bronco lettering.

Looking inside the 60th Anniversary Bronco

The inside isn’t a complete transformation from what you’d expect in the standard Bronco, but you do get a cool black-and-white two-tone theme throughout. The Alpine inserts for the door panels and seat inserts contrast the Ebony outers, while you get similar red accents on the instrument panel and the center console, as well as the 60th Anniversary badge next to the gear lever. If you look at the A-pillars, you’ll also notice grab handles that will also feature throughout the rest of the 2026 Bronco lineup to make climbing in a bit easier.

Again, we don’t know exactly how much the 2026 Ford Bronco 60th Anniversary package will be just yet. At the moment, an Outer Banks — which is only available as a four-door, by the way — starts off around $58,095 with the Sasquatch package. Figure in a bit extra for that anniversary upgrade, and we’re probably looking around a $60,000 mark for this special edition when the order books do open in a couple months.

We’ll get formal pricing closer to the October launch, so stay tuned for that. In the meantime, check out more on the Bronco Everglades we purchased below: