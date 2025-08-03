Ask Nathan: More 2027 Chevrolet Bolt Updates and Are Car Awards for Punks?

Here's what you reached out to me about this week!

In this week’s Ask Nathan:

I want more 2027 Chevrolet Bolt updates!

Can we even trust the folks who vote for car awards?

This week’s first question comes from a fan – who posted last week about the Chrysler Pacifica – and he wants to know if there’s any new information on the 2027 Chevrolet Bolt – which there is!

Q: RE: 2026 Chevrolet Bolt?

Now do Chevrolet Bolt! What’s up with that?

And do you think that EVs will remain viable? It looks like everyone is pulling back on their EV plans.

What’s up with that?

— Ken

A: 2027 Chevrolet Bolt – What to Expect

TFL just covered this story – and I will do my best to keep it brief. I added the images that we’ve already posted. It sure looks like a Bolt, but with sharper lines, a larger body and a hint of Equinox. Here’s my breakdown:

Design

Familiar Form, Modern Details : Keeps the compact hatchback/crossover shape.

: Keeps the compact hatchback/crossover shape. Refreshed Front & Rear : Smoother front fascia, sculpted LED headlights, and redesigned taillights.

: Smoother front fascia, sculpted LED headlights, and redesigned taillights. More Aerodynamic: Likely to improve range and efficiency.

Charging & Platform

NACS Port (Tesla-style) : Allows access to Tesla’s Supercharger network.

: Allows access to Tesla’s Supercharger network. Improved Fast Charging : Should far exceed the old 55 kW limit — expect 100+ kW capability.

: Should far exceed the old 55 kW limit — expect 100+ kW capability. Likely Built on Ultium Platform: Shared with other GM EVs for cost efficiency and performance.

Range & Performance

Target: 275–300 Miles (EPA est.) : Given Ultium battery tech and efficiency improvements.

: Given Ultium battery tech and efficiency improvements. FWD Powertrain Likely Standard: But a dual-motor AWD variant could be possible.

Interior & Tech

Larger Display Screens : Expect a more modern dashboard with Google-based infotainment (as seen in Equinox/Blazer EV).

: Expect a more modern dashboard with Google-based infotainment (as seen in Equinox/Blazer EV). More Space and Practicality : Could improve on packaging and storage.

: Could improve on packaging and storage. Affordable Without Tax Credit: GM may target a $30,000–$35,000 range to stay below the Equinox EV and competitive with the rest.

Competition

2026 Nissan Leaf

Hyundai Kona EV

Fiat 500e

Mini Cooper SE

###

To your other question about EV viability in these times: I say they still are, albeit at a less dramatic level. Here, in Los Angeles, the idea of a vehicle that can be easily charged at home, then commutes effortlessly is appealing to many. Sure, it’s a lot harder for folks who live in apartments, but it’s still doable. Additionally, given the exorbitant pricing for local service, it’s nice to know how easy, and inexpensively EVs are to service. Still thinking about getting one for my spouse to commute in locally.

We will continue to see growth in EV tech, but it will be throttled back a bit.

— N

The last question comes from a fan who is distrustful of the people who award cars and trucks with awards.

Q: RE: Car Award Journalist think We’re Punks!

Not trying to be a jerk here but it’s so obvious that the whole car award world is bunk. I see magazines and auto shows do it every year and then the automaker who paid to get the award plasters the award everywhere. It’s so obvious and it is upsetting to me. I see the content and I see the hypocrisy when they pay for awards. Some times I see the “media” get red carpet treatment at events but it doesn’t bother me as much as “media” who know jack about cars! And what about all of these silly groups who push a narrative that one group needs a different car than another. I thought we were all the same with what we need a car to be.

Why reward people for the rhetoric like “Dolphin Rider’s Truck of the Year,” or “Best Car from the Lavender Lover Guild.” You get my point.Only a jabroni would listen to these grifters giving them a platform. Who would listen to “media” if they knew that most know nothing about the cars other than what the car maker tells them? Just liquor them up with expensive booze and fly them to a classy joint and you get a hell of a award!

Enough is enough! Lunatics are running the asylum!

Thanks,

— Amal

1995 Chrysler Cirrus. This was the winner for the “Car of the Year” in 1995. Right… (Image: Chrysler)

A: I understand your frustration, and some of it is warranted.

Sure, some of these awards are a bit of a stretch, and some of the people judging them? Questionable. There’s no denying that some automakers help shape the narrative in their favor too.

That said, in today’s world of instant information, vehicle awards don’t carry the same weight with buyers as they used to. Consumers are more savvy and have access to countless reviews, owner feedback, and test drives on demand.

My perspective? Some jurors absolutely do their homework, and I support those who bring genuine journalistic integrity to the table. But it’s equally important that consumers research the sources behind the awards — not just the results. Who voted, how many cars did they actually drive, and how deep was their evaluation?

A good rule of thumb: Don’t rely on just one voice. Check a few trusted sources. If one seems biased or out of touch, move on. That’s the beauty of today’s online universe — there’s no shortage of opinions.

Cheers!

— N