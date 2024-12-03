Jaguar Set Out to Copy Nothing With the Type 00 Concept, And It Certainly Succeeded At That

Jaguar is heralding a complete brand transformation, and this concept is just the start.

Over the past few weeks, we’ve seen quite a bit of Jaguar’s, well, let’s say dramatic transformation. Now we have an actual concept car to attach to the marketing blurbs: Meet the Jaguar Type 00. Right from the outset, the automaker resorted to words like “unmistakable” and “unexpected” to describe it’s vision for the future. They’re not wrong in that regard.

Debuting at Miami Art Week in Miami Pink and London Blue, the Type 00 concept brings a long front-end, a short rear overhang, huge 23-inch wheels and completely blunt styling at both ends. Instead of smooth lines and voluptuous curves of bygone eras, the Type 00 leans on sharp angles and horizontal styling called “strikethrough”.

Jaguar referred to the original E-Type’s 1961 reveal with a pair of Type 00 concepts — which is sure to please the die-hards. A few elements of Jaguar’s past (or rather, reimagined elements of its past) remain on the exterior, including the iconic “leaper” logo laser-etched into a rectangular brass trim piece just ahead of the enormous butterfly doors. There’s a secret lurking behind that piece, which Jaguar calls the “ingot”. Instead of conventional side mirrors, that’s where the automaker hid rear-facing cameras.

Those definitely come in handy, as much like the Polestar 4, the Jaguar Type 00 concept has no rear window at all. It does has a panoramic roof, but the “tailgate”, as such, is just a host of lines and razor-thin taillights.

The Jaguar Type 00 doesn’t get any less dramatic inside.

Other marks adorn the Type 00’s exterior including the new circular “Jr” badging on the wheel caps and “Jaguar” script across the front grille trim. Look inside the concept, and you’ll again see that script across the ovoid-shaped steering wheel.

You also get striking elements on the dashboard, and three brass bars running down the center and the sides. As for the technology, there are actually screens that can slide into the dashboard, as well as storage areas that are only open when you want to access them.

For the moment, Jaguar didn’t share too much in the way of technical details on the concept. To be clear, this exact car will not go into production, though we’ve already seen some of the styling elements translated to the car we will eventually see. This is more of a design study than a production-intent car, as I’m sure some of you will be relieved to hear.

We do know the production model — which may be called the I-Type, though that is absolutely not confirmed yet — will ride on the brand’s “JEA” electric architecture. Beyond that, Jaguar did share that this car will deliver an EPA-estimated range of about 430 miles on a charge and can supposedly charge 200 miles in around 15 minutes, though we know precisely nothing about the powertrain. And if you’re curious about performance, we’re still in the dark on that one as well.

While this concept is a two-door coupe, the actual car you’ll be able to buy will be a four-door sedan delivering a “captivating driving experience, engaging handling and exemplary ride comfort.” Then again, it certainly better, since word has it the production car will supposedly take a gigantic leap upmarket, competing against the likes of the Rolls-Royce Spectre and the Cadillac Celestiq.

At any rate, Jaguar’s first production car under this ambitious rebrand will debut in late 2025. We’ll see the British-built four-door GT then make it into production in 2026.