10 Tools Every Car Owner Needs in Their Garage

There are certain mechanic tools that are essential in every garage. Not having them is actually a big mistake for such people. And if there is one thing that car owners have in common, it is a well-stocked toolbox of mechanic tools. So that they don’t lack anything when the time comes, it is best to get all the essentials at your disposal.

So, what are the tools that every mechanic needs in their garage? While there are certain operations that are simple, like changing the oil, replacing the air filter, and replacing the car lights, the desire to carry out more complex jobs is implemented in the DNA of any home mechanic.

To do this, you need to include a host of more sophisticated tools in your toolbox, which, of course, go beyond the typical screwdrivers, pliers, adjustable wrenches, etc. If, for example, you want to switch tires or polish your car, it is very important that you have some pieces that allow you to do this type of work.

Discover the Tools that Every Mechanic Needs in Their Garage

Every good garage should have high-quality tools and equipment that, in addition to helping you complete your tasks, should also be resistant to time and wear.

Below, you’ll find a list of 10 must-have tools that every car owner needs in their garage:

Impact Wrench

With an impact wrench, you can say goodbye to problems related to corroded nuts and tight bolts, as they effectively loosen any problematic part. Although battery-powered wrenches are gaining more and more followers and are ideal if you are in a junkyard looking for a part to replace, the air impact wrench guarantees better results. Since it is a more powerful and reliable tool.

OBD-II Reader

OBDII readers have become a must in home workshops. This is a system that is responsible for diagnosing problems associated with engine and transmission management. Its role is simple: it provides important data on possible failures in these sections.

The popularity of these readers has even increased in recent years. The reason: they are equipped with the same diagnostic connector and pre-established connection protocols in all cars in order to connect to the engine computer.

Mechanic’s Tool Box

A well-equipped toolbox will make you feel confident that you will lack nothing to give your best. For this reason, it is necessary to invest in a complete and quality kit with quick-release ratchet sets, hundreds of screwdriver bits with measurements in the metric system, universal joint bits, extension bars, combination wrenches, hex keys, and a respective case to keep everything organized. The tools can be stored in a separate box that can be placed in a trunk or in a rollaway toolbox with drawers that can be transported around the garage while you’re working.

Rolling Stretcher

Pieces of cardboard boxes are now a thing of the past. Nowadays, every mechanic knows how essential it is to have a rolling stretcher to facilitate the development of his work. These devices have padded surfaces that allow you to work more comfortably without feeling discomfort in the back, and they have wheels that increase mobility so you can move around the floor without much effort.

Pressure Pliers

We wouldn’t be surprised if at some point in your life, you’ve had to deal with a rusty nut, a worn bolt, or a bent car flange. The locking pliers are, therefore, one of the tools that every mechanic needs in their garage, as they allow you to hold and twist these parts without any difficulty. Our advice: invest in a kit with needle-nose pliers and larger-sized pliers for less laborious jobs.

Grinder

Sometimes, the work you’ve done with your car does not usually turn out as you planned, does it? There are parts that were supposed to fit into a hole with certain measurements, but it turns out that you need a larger hole to achieve it. When this is the scenario, a grinder can get us out of trouble and complete the project.

Torque Wrench

Nuts, whatever type they are, require a specific amount of torque. From those holding the wheels to those on the engine, they need to be tightened correctly to ensure the driver’s safety. Achieving this requires having a torque wrench that helps you with this task in a simple, fast, and reliable way.

Hydraulic Jack

When talking about the tools that every mechanic needs in their garage, we cannot forget about the hydraulic jack. We all need one to change tires, install new brake pads, or simply lift the car. We should also include well-equipped supports that complement the jack and are resistant to the weight of the vehicle (always check the car manual).

Flashlight

There is little point in having a complete set of tools if you cannot see the components of the car to be repaired. Something as simple as a flashlight can make all the difference when it comes to doing a good job. During sunny days, there are almost always empty areas and gaps that make it impossible for us to clearly distinguish some parts of the vehicle. Therefore, the use of a flashlight is ideal not only at night but also during the day.

Drill and Bit Set

It seems like the list of tools that every mechanic needs in their garage is endless, but what would a workshop be without a drill and a set of bits? Simply put, it would be an incomplete garage. This equipment is essential for not only mechanical work but also DIY work. When making a choice, opt for a set that is lightweight and powerful and includes several drill bits (hexagonal, flat, square, for nuts, etc.).

Wrapping It Up

If you are a newcomer here, you should know that these are the must-have tools every car owner needs to perform each job more easily. In fact, when a complication arises, the use of these pieces of equipment can be key to offering an immediate solution.

A well-equipped and well-organized garage allows you to optimize your time. Normally, in a workshop (whether professional or home), you need to keep up with fast and frenetic paces, so mechanics must be able to find the tool they need immediately. This is why it is important to choose and purchase our equipment with precise criteria.