Audi Announces Pricing for 2025 A6 and S6 e-tron Electric Sedans, Starting At $67,195

(Images: Audi)

Alongside its long-running gas model, the new Audi A6 e-tron brings a new midsize electric sedan to the party.

While it’s spent time revamping its core lineup, including the A5 and Q5, Audi isn’t walking away from its lineup of electric models. Take the new 2025 A6 and S6, which now get electric versions that will go on sale this summer alongside the sedans we already know. Despite the company still trying to nail down its naming scheme moving forward — Audi’s since abandoned its earlier plans to have even-numbered cars as EVs and odd-numbered ICE cars — the new electric A6 and S6 e-tron are completely different to their gas-powered counterparts, riding on the Premium Platform Electric (PPE) architecture shared with the Q6 e-tron and Porsche Macan EV. Now, we know how much Audi’s latest electric sedan will cost when it goes on sale this summer.

Pricing for the entry-level A6 e-tron starts at $67,195, or a little more than $7,000 over the gas model (including the $1,295 destination fee). That’s for the base Premium trim with a single-motor configuration. With just one electric motor at its disposal, the rear-wheel drive A6 e-tron manages 375 horsepower, and about 392 miles of EPA-estimated driving range from its 94.4-kWh (net capacity) battery pack.

An 800-volt electrical architecture supports DC fast-charging at up to 270 kW, which Audi says is good to replenish the pack from 10-80% in about 21 minutes.

The next step up the powertrain ladder is a dual-motor, all-wheel drive A6 e-tron, which offers up 456 horsepower, but cuts driving range down to a still-respectable 342 miles. The same three trims — Premium, Premium Plus and Prestige — are available across the entire range, so stepping up to the-dual motor model will cost you another $2,000 over the base RWD version, no matter which trim you choose. The base Premium option, then, will cost you $69,195 and increase from there if you want one of the more luxurious models.

The Premium Plus and Prestige tack on more comfort and tech features, with the mid-range option adding $3,900 to the base model’s price tag, then the Prestige adding another $2,400 on top of that.

The S6 offers a sportier, even more powerful option, at the cost of range.

Alongside your standard A6 e-tron models, Audi is also bringing the S6 with more grunt and better acceleration. You’ll still get a dual-motor setup, though this time the output ramps up to 543 horsepower, while the 0-60 time falls to 3.7 seconds. Naturally, it also costs more, at $79,995 for the Premium trim, with the Premium Plus going for $83,495 and the Prestige topping out at $85,895.

Again, you get the same battery pack here as the A6, so with the extra power, range falls (but only a little bit) to 324 miles. That’s with the base 20-inch wheels, and as is the way with EVs, that range figure will drop if you up-size your wheels from there.

2025 Audi A6 and S6 e-tron models will hit U.S. dealers this summer.