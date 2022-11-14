The Lamborghini Huracán Sterrato Gets Off-Road Ambitions: Would You Take This Over an SUV?

(Images: Lamborghini)

What happens when you have a need for speed and want to go off-road?

Oh sure, you could get something like a Lamborghini Urus, but there’s another solution: take your hardcore Huracán sports car, jack it up and fit it with some cladding, meatier rubber and off-road lights. Upon first glance, that’s exactly what the Lamborghini Huracán Sterrato is all about, and this variant will make its way to Florida on November 30.

The automaker says this car is “the first super sports car designed for maximum driving pleasure even away from the asphalt on loose or dirt surfaces, reinterpreting the very concept of sportiness and emphasizing the brand principles of brand, authentic and unexpected.” Although Lamborghini flirted with the idea back in 2019, landing with an actual production model definitely hits on the “unexpected” part.

Beyond the reveal at the Art Basel in Miami later this month, the automaker did not share any technical information on the Huracán Sterrato just yet. While it carries the same spirit as the off-road-ified Porsche 911 Dakar, the actual engineering behind lifting their sports car would definitely be interesting. Underneath, this final Huracán iteration is likely packing the familiar 5.2-liter V10. We can’t necessarily say yet, though, what the horsepower or torque figures would be in this application.

Far from being a quiet automaker, I’m excited to see more details on the Sterrato, as the Huracán bows out to make way for a new sports car in the coming years. Check out some of the camouflaged teasers below: