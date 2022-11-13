Ask Nathan: Could We See a PHEV Mitsubishi Pickup, D-2-D is now O-2-O, and – I bought a Hyundai Santa Cruz!?

Renderings by: Ajay Parameswaran 2019

In this week’s Ask Nathan:

Would Nissan allow a PHEV Mitsubishi pickup?

We turned D-2-D into O-2-O, but it’s still awesomeness!

Did you ever buy that Hyundai Santa Cruz?

The first question comes from a fan who wonders if Nissan would allow a PHEV Mitsubishi pickup to be sold in our market.

Q: (Via: AskNathan@tflcar.com) Hi Nathan, do you think Nissan and Renault would permit a PHEV Mitsubishi pickup of some sort?

If they allow the PHEV Mitsubishi pickup to be built, I’d bet the farm that it would lift the brand’s image in the USA. From what you all said about the new PHEV Outlander, it sounds like that setup could be used in more vehicles. What if they built something to take on the Ford Maverick hybrid with that power train? That is a banger of a thought!

Hoping you’re having fun on your grand adventure to Florida!

— Keith T

A: Thanks for the email!

Tommy was properly impressed with the newest Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV. While it could make for a nifty small pickup powertrain, it has to go through the most rigorous challenge – the Nissan board. For those of you who don’t know, the new Mitsubishi Outlander plug-in hybrid electric vehicle (PHEV) comes with a mountain of high-tech features that no other competitor offers in this class.

Check out (this) story for more details about the Outlander PHEV.

On all electric power, it can go 38 miles. Its total range is 420 miles, AND it offers fast charging. It makes 249 hp, and 332 lbs feet of torque and there’s a 100 kW rear electric motor. Combined with Mitsubishi’s always strong SAWC all-wheel drive system, it’s kind of ideal for a small pickup the size of the Maverick or Santa Cruz.

As you stated, it could be a gamechanger, but I sincerely doubt Nissan would allow something like that to usurp sales from their red-hot selling Frontier. Even if Nissan did some badge sharing, building their own version, it still seems doubtful.

– N

This quick question asks why our “D-2-D” video series became “O-2-O.”

Why is D2D now O2O?

MM

A: The simple answer: we opted to keep it more about the city/county rather than theme parks.

If you watch the first episode, or some of our trip update videos, you’ll hear our explanations. Rather than use Disney, we opted to use Orange County, CA (near Anaheim) and Orange County (Orlando area) FL. When you see the two similar landmarks in the videos, you’ll understand. We departed Old Town Orange, Orange County where there’s a fountain and 46 hours later, we finished at fountain next to Eola Lake, in Orange County, which is near Orlando.

Please check out the videos for further details!

– N

The last question comes from a nice guy I met in Mobile, Alabama.

Q: (Nice guy at a colorful taco stand in the oldtown area in Mobile) Did you get your Hyundai Santa Cruz yet?

Inquiring minds want to know!

— Guy next to taco stand.

A: Yes!

I can’t say anything about it yet, but we WILL be producing some awesome videos featuring it in the near future.

Stay tuned!