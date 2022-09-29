Meet the Lamborghini Urus S: A Mid-cycle Refresh with New Styling and More Power

If the Lamborghini Urus Performante looked a bit too hardcore for your liking, don’t fret.

After introducing its track-focused SUV, this Urus “S” model brings fresh styling and the extra power to your everyday drivers. At least, those who can afford to daily drive a 4.0-liter twin-turbo V-8 super SUV. This revamped model is the more direct replacement for the original Urus, so we’ll just have this and the Performante for the time being.

If 641 horsepower didn’t quite satisfy, Lamborghini has some good news for you. The 2023 Urus S brings the same power boost as the track focused Performante. That brings the output up to 657 horsepower (or 666, if you count it by metric horsepower), while torque remains the same at 627 lb-ft. It’s not quite as quick as its sibling, as the Urus S makes the 0-60 sprint in just 3.5 seconds. Still, that’s slightly quicker than the old one, so under ideal conditions you’ll see the benefit of those extra 16 horses under the hood.

What the 2023 Lamborghini Urus S does not get is a coil sprung suspension. Instead, this car carries over the adaptive air suspension. So, you’ll have a bit more leeway to tune the car to make real-world road conditions more comfortable when you need it. In addition to the Urus’ existing drive modes, ranging from “Strada” (Street) to “Corsa” (Track) and three terrain modes, you also get an “Ego” setting. Lamborghini says that offers the most “versatile, comfortable and sporting super SUV experience in every environment”, for what that’s worth to you.

Other minor changes to the 2023 Lamborghini Urus S

On the outside, the new Lamborghini Urus S sports a carbon fiber hood, as well as an optional carbon fiber roof. You get new front and rear bumper designs, complete with those appropriately beefy twin-pipe exhaust outlets. Lamborghini says that new exhaust design offers a “sharper note” in the Urus’ different drive modes. Not only that, but it offers “more distinct sound” — much to the neighbors’ delight, I’m sure.

The interior broadly remains the same, though new color combinations and style packages are available. The Urus S also comes with 21-inch, 22-inch or even 23-inch wheel options. Since we’re talking about your stereotypically over the top super SUV here, the amount of customization at play pretty much boils down to your preferences. And your bank balance, obviously.

Speaking of which, the 2023 Lamborghini Urus S starts off at €195,538 for European market customers. Specific U.S. pricing is not available yet but expect it to hover around the $200,000 mark. Lamborghini will bring the Urus S to our shores alongside the hardcore Performante soon.

