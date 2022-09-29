It’s Official: Jeep Confirms the End of the Wrangler EcoDiesel with “FarOut” Send-off

The Wrangler is sticking around, but it's all gas engine options from here on out

Oh, Jeep Wrangler EcoDiesel, we hardly knew you.

It’s only been around since the 2020 model year, but as of next year the Jeep Wrangler EcoDiesel will be no more. But it’s usually not Stellantis’ way to send out its models or engines with a whimper. So, we’re getting this 2023 Jeep Wrangler Rubicon FarOut limited edition to send out the EcoDiesel into the history books. And for the Wrangler doomsayers out there, don’t panic yet: The Wrangler itself is sticking around past the 2023 model year. Only the 3.0-liter V-6 from VM Motori is on its way out of the Wrangler.

And for the die-hard diesel fans out there, you won’t have to panic either. The EcoDiesel powertrain is sticking around in the Gladiator truck, in addition to that model’s standard 3.6-liter Pentastar gas V-6.

What else makes the Wrangler Rubicon FarOut special?

So, if you’re interested in the 2023 Jeep Wrangler Rubicon FarOut, here are the details. Obviously, under the hood you’ll get that 3.0-liter V-6 turbodiesel with 260 horsepower and 442 lb-ft of torque. It pairs up to an 8-speed automatic transmission and sends its power through third-generation Dana 44 front and rear axles. The Wrangler Rubicon FarOut uses a 3.73 rear axle, while the Rock-Trac two-speed transfer case has a 4.0:1 low-range gear ratio.

Other touches for this limited-run model include “3.0 D” bading, as well as a “Diesel 3.0L” hood decal. So, like the power bulge in the Wrangler 392, you’ll get to wear the EcoDiesel powertrain loud and proud. What’s more, you get 17-inch aluminum wheels, black leather seats with red accents, and a satin black grille.

The 2023 Jeep Wrangler Rubicon FarOut also brings in several packages to give you the fully feature-rich experience. Those options include the Cold Weather Group, the Trailer-Tow and Heavy-Duty Electrical group, Safety Group and LED Lighting Group. You also get body-color fender flares and all-weather floor mats.

Jeep did not specifically mention pricing just yet. Orders run through November 2022, though, so check with your local Jeep dealer for more information. Deliveries, Stellantis says, should begin in the fourth quarter of this year, so you won’t have to wait long for an EcoDiesel Rubicon FarOut.

If you’re really not interested in the diesel, don’t fret. You can still get the Wrangler’s other four powertrains, ranging from the tried-and-true 3.6-liter V-6 to the 2.0-liter turbo, 6.4-liter Wrangler Rubicon 392 and the plug-in hybrid 4xe.

Short-lived as it was, you can check out more of the Wrangler Rubicon EcoDiesel below: