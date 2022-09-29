Here’s a Glimpse of the Polestar 3 That Debuts on October 12

The Polestar 3 — the EV brand’s first crossover – is right around the corner.

“A powerful, design-led electric performance SUV”: That’s what this Swedish automaker is promising from the upcoming Polestar 3 when it finally launches on October 12 in Copenhagen, Denmark. We’ve gotten a steady drip of details pertaining to the brand’s first SUV model over the past several months and this latest teaser at least gives perspective on the fact that more information is just a couple weeks away.

Still, there are some concrete details we can mull over here and now. At its launch, all Polestar 3 models will use a rear-biased, dual-motor all-wheel drive setup. Opt for the Performance Pack, and you’ll get a combined 510 horsepower and 671 lb-ft of torque, according to Thursday’s official release. This car also gets Polestar Engineered tuning for its air suspension system.

Among the information we have at the moment is where Polestar plans to build its first SUV. Rather appropriately, perhaps, the automaker plans to build the Polestar 3 right here in the U.S. Specifically, this car will come from Volvo’s plant near Charleston, South Carolina. It will ride on the new SPA2 platform that will also underpin Volvo’s XC90 crossover. With the change, the Polestar 3 will bring greater autonomous capability, by way of computing power from Nvidia and safety systems devloped by Volvo partners Zenseact, Luminar and Smart Eye. In essence, we should see another rival to Ford’s BlueCruise and GM’s Ultra Cruise, though it may not have as ambitious a scope as Tesla’s Autopilot or Full Self-Driving systems.

Pricing information is not available yet, but you can reasonably expect the Polestar 3 to land in the same ballpark as rivals like the higher-end Ford Mustang Mach-E trims and the Tesla Model Y. That should put it somewhere in the mid-$60,000 to $90,000-ish region, but that is just speculation at the moment.

Stay tuned for more details soon! In the meantime, watch our take on the Polestar 2 below: