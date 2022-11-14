Jay Leno Hospitalized for Serious Burns After Garage Fire, But Is Stable and Recovering: News

(Image: Michael Albov via Flickr, CC BY 2.0 license)

Jay Leno was taken to a Los Angeles burn center after a gasoline fire but is in stable condition according to recent reports.

The comedian and legendary automotive enthusiast suffered serious burns to his face over the weekend, after the fire broke out in his LA garage. TMZ originally broke the story, noting that one of his cars “erupted” without warning. Sources speaking to the tabloid noted Leno was taken to Grossman Burn Center after the incident left burns on the left side of his face.

In a statement to Variety, Leno said in a statement that, “I got some serious burns from a gasoline fire. I am ok. Just need a week or two to get back on my feet.” To that end, he reportedly canceled his near-term engagements, including a Las Vegas financial conference at which he was scheduled to participate Sunday.

Leno is obviously well known for his tenure at NBC’s “The Tonight Show” between 1992 and 2014. Beyond that, he also started “Jay Leno’s Garage” in 2015. That show just wrapped its seventh season, while the veteran comedian has taken the opportunity to show the world his immense automotive collection and make his mark on the industry.

Editor’s Note: The story is still developing, so we may come back and update this post with more information. At the moment though, Jay Leno is on the mend from the recent burns. We wish him a full and speedy recovery.