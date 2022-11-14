LAST CHANCE! Win a 2022 Chevy Corvette Stingray, 1970 Chevelle SS, or 1958 Corvette Convertible

SPONSORED CONTENT

Entries for this year’s amazing giveaway by the Ronald McDonald House of Central Valley in California (RMHCV) close THIS FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 18th!. Each year, the charity serves up some of the sweetest rides in the country as part of their fundraising drive. This year there’s a 2022 Chevy Corvette C8 Stingray, a restored 1958 Corvette Convertible, and 1970 Chevrolet Chevelle SS. Raffle tickets start at $5 per single entry. However, a $100 donation gets you 100 entries. Even better, TFL fans can use code “TFLCAR” to receive bonus entries!

RMHCV will pick winners on December 9, 2022. For the complete rules and regulations, please go to rmhc-car.com.

2022 Chevy Corvette C8 Stingray

*Actual Corvette options may be limited by availability. (Images: RMHCV)

It’s been more than two years since the launch of the all-new Chevy Corvette C8, and they are still nearly impossible to find (And those you can find are usually marked up by thousands, if not tens of thousands of dollars, by the dealer). Not so for the Ronald McDonald House Central Valley. They got their hands on this 2022 Chevy Corvette C8 Stingray to give away to a lucky winner. This C8 mid-engine supercar packs a 6.2-liter V8 good for 495 horsepower and 470 lb-ft of torque, connected to the rear wheels through an 8-speed automatic dual clutch transmission. Chevy’s Z51 Performance Package adds performance suspension, an electronic limited slip differential, performance rear axle, and upgraded Brembo brakes. You get all that, and a carbon fiber removable top. GM claims this beast can clock 0-60 mph in 2.9 seconds.

1970 Chevy Chevelle SS

The Chevy Chevelle SS was and still is a muscle car wolf in sheep’s clothing.

This 1970 Chevrolet Chevelle SS (Super Sport) has undergone a painstaking restoration inside and out. The result should be a joy to drive and show for another 50 years. Highlights include a rebuilt Chevrolet Mark IV Big Blok 396 cu. in. V8 good for 350 horsepower, a rebuilt Chevrolet HD Turbo 400 automatic transmission. A heavy duty rear differential with 3.73 gear ratios handles all that power to the rear wheels. Together they propel this time machine from 0 to 60 mph in roughly 6 seconds! Inside, this Chevelle features the original steering wheel, but new door panels, carpet, and headliner. Power steering, power disc brakes, and air-conditioning round out this well-sorted classic. Outside, the correct code “14” Cortez Silver paint with a black stripe glistens like new.

1958 Chevy Corvette Convertible

’58 Corvette, the one that started the legend.

This completely restored gem in Signet Red Paint, red interior, and new white convertible top is the car that started it all for the Corvette legend. The 283 cubic-inch V8 on this 1958 Chevy Corvette has been fully rebuilt with a GM intake and Rochester carburetor, all mated to a Borg Warner T10 4-Speed manual transmission. The interior features new upholstery, door panels, padded dash, carpet, sill plates, and chrome shifter. On the outside, updates include the dual exhaust, a mostly new suspension, and new whitewall tires that promise more years of driving fun behind the wheel of this 230-horsepower American classic.

About Ronald McDonald House Central Valley

The entrance to Ronald McDonald House in Madera, California.

The first Ronald McDonald House of the Central Valley opened on Millbrook Avenue in 1984. It was the fourth Ronald McDonald House to open their doors in California and partnered with Valley Children’s Hospital. As the surrounding area grew, so did the need for the hospital to expand. When the hospital moved to a new location about 20 minutes away, so did Ronald McDonald House.

On February 14, 2001, the organization expanded to an 18 bedroom Ronald McDonald House adjacent to Valley Children’s Hospital in Madera, California. The new Ronald McDonald House features three wings with 18 private guest rooms. Each room contains 2 queen size beds, private bathroom, and satellite TV. Stocked pantries and private refrigerators highlight each guest room. In 2013, the facility launched its Day Room Service, which gives family’s who are waiting for a room at the House to rest, shower, and enjoy a home cooked meal. This service has enabled RMHCV to serve hundreds of additional families each year and pursue its mission of #KeepingFamiliesClose.