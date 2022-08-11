Review: The New 2023 Hyundai Palisade Is a Mercedes GLS for $30K Less!

Images: TFLcar

Looking at the 2023 Hyundai Palisade, comparing it to much more expensive competitors.

Tommy and our friend Sofyan Bey of Redline Reviews were invited to North Carolina to review the updated 2023 Hyundai Palisade. While it’s not an entirely new model — it first debuted in 2018 — the Hyundai Palisade received an angular facelift for this upcoming model year. That change, along with a few new trim levels, huge available 20-inch wheels and revamped fascias cover exterior updates.

Some more significant updates, on the other hand, are apparent when you get inside. The updated instrument panel has a sharper 12.0-inch infotainment display. It is more configurable, and the graphics have been upgraded as well. There’s new upholstery, redesigned steering wheel and an optional messaging driver’s seat as well.

The guys review the fully loaded, luxurious Calligraphy model in the video below. However, there is a more off-road focused XRT model joins the lineup too. All Hyundai Palisades have the same running gear and share a platform with the similar Kia Telluride. There is only one powertrain, and that is a smooth 291 horsepower, 3.8-liter V6 that makes 262 lb-ft of torque.

That engine connects to an eight-speed automatic transmission, powering either the front or all wheels. All-wheel drive is optional on SE, SEL, and Limited trim levels. The top-of-the-line Calligraphy and XRT, though, come standard with AWD. When properly equipped, the Palisade can tow up to 5,000 pounds.

Question: why is there no Palisade Hybrid?

Early in the video, Sofyan and Tommy bring up an interesting point. Not only is there no additional powertrain for the Palisade, but there’s no hybrid option at all. Keep in mind, one of the hottest sellers in the market is the Toyota Highlander, and over 20% of the company’s sales are hybrids (according to 2022 year-to-date sales figures through June). Seeing how popular hybrids have gotten in the wake of high gas prices over the past few months, those numbers will undoubtedly rise. In some cases, other competitors, like Volvo, offer PHEV options across their entire range.

Knowing that Hyundai has the tech and experience, it’s odd that they do not offer a hybrid or PHEV Palisade. They do have a hybrid versions of the Santa Fe and Tucson, so it could well be coming down the pike.

Find out more about the revamped 2023 Hyundai Palisade in the video below: