(Video) The New 2023 Hyundai Palisade is a Mercedes Killer On a Budget!

The previous model already impressed us, but the 2023 Hyundai Palisade takes it to another level.

Andre and Alex attended the 2022 New York Auto Show shooting several videos, that includes the 2023 Hyundai Palisade. Just like the previous model, the 2023 Hyundai Palisade shares a platform with the Kia Telluride. Both vehicles represent huge sales numbers for the automaker. This new Palisade has now been elevated to an even more luxurious level.

All of the powertrain remains the same, including the 3.8 L Lambda II GDi V6 that makes 291 horsepower and 262 lb-ft of torque. Whether you get the front, or all-wheel drive version, it’s paired with an eight-speed automatic transmission. 2023 get standard tow-mode, and all Palisades come standard with a transmission cooler and trailer pre-wiring and sway control. It can tow up to 5000 pounds when properly equipped.

The 2023 Hyundai Palisade has a ton of upgrades

Exterior updates on the ’23 Palisade are most noticeable with the front grill, bumpers, wheels and rear-end design. All of which have been updated, looking sharper. It’s the interior that gets the lion share of updates. It gets an all-new cockpit, with a new instrument panel, gauge cluster, and audio interface design. The seats, surface materials and even the steering wheel have been updated.

Passengers may be surprised by the heated third row, which is something new from the automaker.

All infotainment, charging ports, wireless charging and other tech gets upgraded as well. Check out (this) story for a full list of upgrades and updates for the new Palisade. It gets to a point where some might wonder why it’s still called a “Hyundai” rather than a “Genesis?”

In this video, Andre asks “How do you improve on a successful vehicle?” By the end of this video, he manages to answer the question too!