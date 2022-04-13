Debut: Refreshed 2023 Hyundai Palisade Is Looking to Refine Success

images: Hyundai

How do you make a great thing better? In the case of the refreshed 2023 Hyundai Palisade, you keep its core and incrementally refine everything you can. Why is the Palisade great? Just look at its sales numbers. The current Palisade sold 21,025 SUVs in the U.S. in Q1 2022. This 2023 model update is more than just a new grille and lights. Let’s dig into the details.

The chassis and the powertrain of the new Palisade remain mostly unchanged. It is still Hyundai’s flagship three-row SUV. It is powered by a 3.8-liter gas V8 with 291 horsepower and 262 lb-ft of torque. The power is delivered via an 8-speed automatic transmission. The Palisade can be configured as either a two-wheel drive or an HTRAC AWD model. The 2023 Palisade also has a towing mode.

Here are the new 2023 exterior components:

– New front and rear bumper fascia

– New front grille

– New headlights

– New alloy wheel design

– Auto-dimming outside mirrors

Here is what’s changed on the inside:

– New instrument panel, gauge cluster, and audio interface design

– New steering wheel design

– New seating surfaces and materials

– Driver’s seat

– Heated 3rd-row seats (first application for Hyundai)

The infotainment system is also getting an upgrade.

– 12-inch navigation screen with 720p resolution

– Digital, full-display center rearview mirror (first application for Hyundai)

– Digital Key 2 Touch(compatible with iPhone and Android)

– Enhanced USB-C ports replace USB-A ports (quicker charging up to 3 amps)

– Enhanced wireless device charging (from 5W to 15W)

– Enhanced dynamic voice recognition

The refreshed 2023 Palisade reached dealers this summer. Pricing will be available closer to launch.