Debut: The New Lamborghini Huracan Technica V10 Brings Style and Speed!

Take a look at the newest member of the Lamborghini Huracan family – it’s the V10-powered Technica. Here are all the details from the car’s New York Auto Show 2022 debut.

At the heart of the beast is a naturally-aspirated 5.2-liter V10 that reaches 630 horsepower at 8,000 rpm and 417 lb-ft of torque at 6,500 rpm. This engine is a high-revving screamer as you would expect. The engine sends its power to the rear wheels via a 7-speed dual-clutch transmission. Lamborghini claims a 0-62 mph acceleration of 3.2 seconds. The top speed is 325 km/h or 201.95 MPH.

