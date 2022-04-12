Here’s the 2023 Nissan LEAF Sporting Some Improvements and Added Pizazz – 2022 New York Auto Show Debut!

Streamlining their model lineup, adding improvements and a bit of style, the 2023 Nissan Leaf debuts at the 2022 New York Auto Show.

The 2023 Nissan LEAF will be available in two grade levels, LEAF S and LEAF SV PLUS. The 2023 Nissan LEAF S comes with a 40-kWh lithium-ion battery and 110-kW electric motor. This combination makes 147 horsepower and 236 lb-ft of torque. If you’re looking for more power and a greater range, the 2023 Nissan LEAF SV PLUS comes with a 60-kWh lithium-ion battery and 160-kW electric motor. This powertrain makes 214 horsepower and 250 lb-ft of torque.

While Nissan is simplifying the lineup, they’re also adding a few improvements:

The updates to the 2023 LEAF include an enhanced front end appearance, with a refreshed front grille, bumper molding and headlights that feature a new black inner finisher. In addition, the shapes of the tire deflectors at all four corners, rear under diffuser and rear spoiler have all been modified for better aerodynamics. Nissan continues that focus with the 2023 LEAF, with a refreshed exterior design, new aluminum-alloy wheels and a revised lineup to deliver maximum value for EV customers. Nissan

Currently, the Nissan Leaf is one of the more affordable electric vehicles for sale in the United States. It’s also one of the oldest with over 10-years on the market. In that time, Nissan has improved the Leaf, making it an all-around better performer than the previous model.

Nissan did not mention pricing, but they did state that they will lower the ’23 Nissan Leaf’s MSRP. The 2023 Leaf will go on sale in the summer of 2022.

