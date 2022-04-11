The 2023 Nissan Pathfinder Rock Creek Adds a Lifted Suspension, Aggressive Rubber, Off-Road Style and More!

2023 Nissan Pathfinder Rock Creek images via Nissan

Debuting at the 2022 New York Auto Show, the 2023 Nissan Pathfinder Rock Creek takes a walk on the wild side with adventure-lifestyle additions.

The 2023 Nissan Pathfinder Rock Creek is not a styling exercise that will never be offered to the public. This is a soon-to-be available trim that gives the Pathfinder a much more macho edge. Nissan already improved the Pathfinder from the previous model, giving it a better drivetrain, design and performance. At the time, it still needed a bit of a nudge to make it more desirable.

With just a few changes, they were able to build something that has a completely different character than last year’s model.

We’ve said it many times: the first, and most important thing you can do to make your crossover more off-road-worthy is proper tires. A beefy suspension helps too!

Check out the additional kit they added to the 2023 Nissan Pathfinder Rock Creek!

Off-road tuned suspension with 5/8-inch lift

18-inch bead-lock-style wheels mounted with all-terrain tires

Tubular roof rack with up to 220-pound load capacity

Exclusive front fascia with dark V-motion grille and mesh insert

Rock Creek badging

Exclusive leatherette + fabric seats with Rock Creek embroidery

Orange contrast stitching on the seats, steering wheel, instrument panel, center console and door panels

(And) It will be available in six mono-tone exterior colors and four two-tone exterior combinations

“The 2022 Pathfinder was all about a ‘return to rugged,’ and the Pathfinder Rock Creek takes that spirit even further. From the urban jungle to the natural beauty that can be reached within minutes from the city, Pathfinder Rock Creek has both the style and hardware to create an adventure just about anywhere.” Michael Colleran, senior vice president, Nissan U.S. Marketing and Sales

Available only with four-wheel drive, the 2023 Nissan Pathfinder Rock Creek comes with a 295 horsepower V6 that makes 270 lbs-feet of torque. It’s hooked up to a nine-speed automatic transmission, and it has a 6,000-lbs towing capacity. The rest of the vehicle appears to come with the same standard equipment as the regular Pathfinder.

There is no word on availability, pricing or other details at the moment.

Andre and Alex will be on-hand at the 2022 New York Auto Show and will definitely have a look!