Ask Nathan: 2022 Easter Jeep Safari Questions, Next Generation Jeep Gladiator and Fake it Until They Make it?

In this week’s Ask Nathan:

Lots of 2022 Easter Jeep Safari questions.

What’s going on with the next generation Jeep Gladiator?

Fake it until you make it!

The first few questions come from fans who want information on the 2022 Easter Jeep Safari.

Q: (Via: Twitter@NathanAdlen) 2022 Easter Jeep Safari?

Hi Nathan, it’s Evan from Delaware. We don’t Jeep much here and I want to know what is the Easter Jeep Safari? I like watching all of your off road videos. In three years I will have my license and I want to buy a Jeep so bad!

If it’s meant for “Jeeps” why are Broncos gathering there this week?

Just found out that Ford is having a Bronco gathering at a swanky resort on the Colorado river. Why not have their own event? Maybe wait a week after EJ Safari before bouncing in overpriced Rangers?

Chip

A: Here’s what the 2022 Easter Jeep Safari (EJS) is, who attends, and what we’re doing:

The Jeep Safari started in 1967 by the Moab chamber of commerce, simply as a one-day trail ride, At the time, Jeep was one of the few brands that was synonymous with off-roading. Sure, others existed, but Jeep’s stable was known for off-road capability. It’s true that some take issue with Ford for not only basing an off-road event in Moab, but also reserving trail locations too. Last year, Jeep and Ford official events overlapped, and neither was pleased.

The reality is, the EJS is meant for off-road enthusiasts. That’s ALL off-road enthusiasts.

Seeing this event grow from a minor event, to a off-road-palooza it’s become has been stunning. This event provides a lot of local funding, which has made the community of Moab grow into a town with every amenity. That’s a long way from a few diners and a cheap motel.

Every year, I see a ton of impressive vehicles that are not Jeeps. Toyota, Nissan and even Isuzu clubs meet in Moab to have some fun, and it’s a hoot to see. Still, when you look at the sheer number of Jeep fans in attendance, it’s obvious that they rule the roost.

Check out (this) update on Jeep prototypes attending the 2022 Easter Jeep Safari!

p.s. Evan, I hope you get that Jeep you want!

N

The next question comes from a fan who wants info on the next Jeep Gladiator

Q: I was wondering what will happen with the next gen Jeep Gladiator.

It’s way to inefficient. I know you like them but they are kind of useless as a pick up and a off roader. Do you think it will change?

Always a fan, Denish

A: The Jeep Gladiator has only been on the scene for a few years, so it’s not up for a major upgrade anytime soon; however…

There are a lot of rumors going around regarding its powertrain, and we know a few things will change.

We’re expecting to see a Jeep Gladiator 4xe with a similar powertrain used on the Wrangler and Grand Cherokee 4xe. That’s not to say it will be identical, the Gladiator is a lot heavier than the other two. It may have some derivation of the 4xe system, with a few additions.

Recently, Stellantis introduced the Hurricane engine, which appears to be slated to replace the 5.7-liter Hemi, and possibly the Pentastar V6. This 3.0-liter I6 is turbocharged, and was meant to have various versions available – including a high output, and a hybrid too. If that’s the case, we may see the Hurricane work its way into the Gladiator in some fashion.

As for the rest of the truck? Well, we’ve seen a few cladded test mules running around here and there. They may be hiding Jeep Performance Parts (JPP) upgrades, but we doubt they will mess with the foundation any time soon.

I get your perspective, but I still feel the Gladiator has utility and fun baked into its DNA. That’s why I like it.

N

The last question comes from a viewer who has issues with some upstart journalists who cover vehicles.

Image: Ford

Q: (From YouTube) Saw this “journalist” who had no clue what they were covering.

When you can’t give me the who what where when and why about a car without making it all about you, that’s no good. I’m seeing a ton of guys with pumped up numbers trying to compete against legit reviewers. It’s stupid and insults the car makers and the audience. Can we just call them out and kick them out?

Bronze American76

A: I hear you, and some of these guys are having teething problems.

Some automakers are fully aware of journalists and influencers who have pumped up their numbers. In some cases, they work hard to prove their worth, in other cases, they want to play with cars and have a brief vacation at press events. Many of us know who these cheats are, but we (usually) ignore them.

The simplest way to rid yourself of them is to ignore their broadcasts. Seriously, if they are legitimate, they will find a way to earn your patronage. If they are faking it until they make it, many viewers and readers will figure it out.