(Video) I Didn’t Expect This -Toyota GR86 vs Mazda Miata vs THE Underdog Drag Race Quarter Mile Drag Race!

The Toyota GR86 vs Mazda Miata on its own is a hell of a comparison. Now, with a third vehicle (the “Underdog”) – we have a fun, three-way race!

We already pitted the Toyota GR86 vs Mazda Miata against each other on our hot lap with former Stig, Paul Gerrard. That video proved that they are both awesome on tight, twisty corners. They both are remarkably well balanced, and have decent power.

We decided to drag race the two at our new 1/4-mile track, which is an actual runway.

As “The Underdog” video series is new, we wanted to start with a bang, and with an interesting Underdog.

2022 Toyota GR86

The 2022 Toyota GR86 has been significantly updated, and (according to our pro-driver Paul) a much better track machine. The exterior and interior have been updated as well. Part of that comes from a revised powertrain, courtesy of Subaru, which makes 228 horsepower and 184 lbs feet of torque. That’s up quite a bit from the previous model’s 200 hp and 151 lb-ft of torque. Out tester came with a six-speed manual transmission.

It’s total curb weight comes in at about 2,850 lbs.

Altogether, the 2022 Toyota 86 shows a major step up in building a proper sports car for the everyman. Still, the Mazda MX5 Miata RF is the proper grand touring car for the everyman. They are both exceptional cars to drive, and they return a pretty good bang-for-the-buck. The 2022 Toyota GR86 starts at $30,300 and the 2022 Mazda Miata RF has a base price of $35,350.

2022 Mazda MX5 Miata RF

The 2022 Mazda MX5 Miata RF is the absolute top of the line – and it’s a hardtop convertible. 181 and 151 lb-ft or torque. Because it has the hardtop, it weighs a few hundred pounds more than the regular MX5 Miata. Total curb weight is about 2,500 lbs. The Miata has one of the most rewarding six-speed manual transmissions in its class, and the steering feel is top-notch.

The Underdog 2022 Mini SE (EV)

While the base price of the 2022 Mini SE starts at about $30,000, our long-term Mini’s price hovers around $37,000. It comes with a permanent-magnet synchronous AC, that makes 181 hp and 199 lb-ft of torque. It has a 28.9-kWh lithium-ion battery pack, and a curb weight of about 3,100-lbs.

The outcome of the Toyota GR86 vs Mazda Miata may be obvious based on power and torque, but the underdog adds a completely new dimension. Remember, we shoot our videos at a mile above sea level. Naturally aspirated engines don’t like high elevations.