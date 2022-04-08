Official Photos! Check Out the 2022 Easter Jeep Safari Prototypes

Images: Stellantis

The 56th annual Easter Jeep Safari will be loaded with a ton of one-off Jeep concepts – and we will be driving every-single-one!

For well over a decade, TFL Studios has attended the Easter Jeep Safari, and this year looks mighty exciting. We finally get to display photos of many of the concept that will be on hand. The Jeep Safari started in 1967 as a one-day trail ride. Since then, it’s exploded into a multi-day Jeep-o-Palooza event. For many years, Jeep has brought concepts to the event for the press to play with.

One of the best ways to connect with Jeep designers is to actually have access to them, and their creations. Sometimes, it’s just folly with vehicles that are just built for a laugh. Still, many of these creations point to potential future product, parts and/or themes. On top of that, we to see a ton of upcoming “official” parts and accessories deployed on these concepts. At times, the Jeep Performance Parts (JPP) and Mopar folks will listen to our thoughts about these components for (possible) production.

For us, the most exciting part is driving the concepts.

Here’s an overview of many of the concepts that will be on hand at the 2023 56th Annual Easter Jeep Safari:

Jeep Wrangler Magneto 2.0 Concept

Last year, we got to drive the first Magneto concept and the Jeep Wrangler Magneto 2.0 Concept improves upon the original. This new concept is more powerful and capable than the previous concept. The Magneto 2.0 has a 3-inch lift, 40-inch tires and a wheelbase that’s been stretched 12-inches. Custom components like a unique drive shaft, and carbon-fiber body components are augmented with JPP off-road components.

According to Jeep, the Magneto 2.0’s powertrain is a beast:

Propulsion: Peak amperage has more than doubled to 600 amps. The Magneto 2.0 makes 625 horsepower and 850 lb.-ft., which is more than three-times the torque output of last year’s concept. With new calibration, 0 to 60 mph can happen in as little as two (2) seconds.

Custom-built axial flux electric motor that operates up to 5,250 rpm

Six-speed manual transmission returns, yet you can get true “one pedal” EV driving feedback. First gear ratio in the manual transmission has changed from 5.13 to 3.36.

The Jeep Magneto 2.0 concept has four lithium-ion battery packs distributed throughout the chassis. Combined power of the 70 kW/h power, runs an 800-volt system,

Developed for race cars, the inverter converts DC power to AC for the electric motor.

Loaded with new graphics and an updated exterior look, the Jeep Magneto 2.0 concept gives us a little hint as to what might be possible with an all-electric Wrangler. Remember: Jeep promised an all-electric Wrangler in the near future!

This is the Jeep Wrangler Magneto concept from last year!

Jeep Grand Cherokee Trailhawk PHEV Concept

What you are looking at is a very-close-to-production Jeep Grand Cherokee Trailhawk 4xe. Sure, it’s not official – hence the “concept” part of the name, but we are pretty sure it’s coming. That’s a good thing, because it looks phenomenal. At least I feel it’s much better looking than the matured design initially struck me.

The Grand Cherokee Trailhawk PHEV concept has two electric motors and a 400-volt battery pack. On top of that, it has a 2.0-liter turbocharged, four-cylinder engine. An eight-speed, TorqueFlite automatic transmission is the only option, and it feeds all-four 20-inch wheels, covered in 33-inch BFG Mud Terrain tires. It’s equipped with Jeep’s Quadra-Lift air suspension that has a sway-bar disconnect.

The Jeep Grand Cherokee 4xe, which this concept is based on delivers up to 56 miles per gallon equivalent (MPGe). It can go up to 25 miles on electricity alone.

The concept boasts a custom Industrial Blue exterior, along with signature 4xe Lagoon Blue tow hooks and glare-proof black-and-blue matte Trailhawk hood decal. Adding to its adventuresome appearance is a custom roof rack with integrated tie downs, black painted Rhino Liner roof for added durability, custom fog light bezels with quad LED projector fog lamps and custom vinyl side graphics for protection against debris. Mopar rock rails add further protection against nature's less forgiving elements. The interior incorporates custom saddle-colored upholstered seats with "Rodney" houndstooth inserts. The seats also feature the signature 4xe Trailhawk badge and Surf Blue stitching.

Jeep ’41 Concept

Almost every year, the eggheads at Jeep design pay homage to WW2 Willys Jeeps, and the Jeep ’41 Concept is a slick interpretation. The designers opted to use a Wrangler 4xe as the basis, and built something special. The concept sits on a JPP two-inch lift kit, 35-inch mud-terrain tires and 17-inch (Fifteen52) wheels painted in D.R.A.B. ‘41 matte green.

The concept's exterior color, including wheel flares and mirror caps, is decorated in an olive D.R.A.B. '41 matte green finish, with black powder-coated steel bumpers, Warn winch and JPP bumper hoop. The retro trim cap accentuates a tan soft-top, while JPP half doors offer an enhanced open-air experience to let even more of the outside in. A custom stenciled graphics package from the Jeep Graphic Studio and accent-colored tow hooks are the finishing touches fit for a five-star general.

Inside the '41 concept is a retro shifter with a customized shifter cap from the Jeep Graphic Studio, along with canvas-covered seats that feature digital camo inserts and Serafil 1043 stitching. A Rhino-lined heavy texture floor in D.R.A.B. '41 matte green adds durability. '41 matte green and the cluster features a custom Willys retro graphic.

2021 SEMA Concepts will be there too!

Three concepts that popped up at the 2021 SEMA show will make an appearance as well! The Jeep Wrangler 4xe Concept, Jeep Wrangler Overlook concept and the Kaiser Jeep M725 concept will be on hand. Check out (this) article to get the technical information about those vehicles.