Jeep Is Bringing A 3-Row Wrangler, Mopar Builds And Kaiser M725 Ambulance To SEMA This Year: News

The Jeep Wrangler Overlook concept builds out the Sahara into a three-row safari rig. (Images: Stellantis)

Jeep’s bringing a range of concept builds to the SEMA 2021 show.

On top of Dodge’s ‘Holy Guacamole’ Challenger and Ram’s TRX RexRunner and Outdoorsman concepts, there are four bespoke Jeep builds hitting this year’s SEMA event in Las Vegas. We’ll be covering the show next week, and you can bet we’ll hit on these rigs, each of which sports a wide range of equipment from Mopar’s Jeep Performance Parts (JPP) catalog (obviously, the goal is to run a parts showcase with each of these manufacturer rigs).

First up, let’s cover the Jeep Wrangler Overlook concept. Right of the bat, the first thing you notice is the unique hardtop with safari windows in the bank. That makes this Sahara-based rig feel a little Discovery 2-ish, and there’s good reason for that. Behind the Sahara Bronze paint, 2-inch JPP lift with Fox shocks, Warn winch, 20-inch Black Rhino York wheels and 37-inch BFGoodrich KM3 tires, this is a three-row Wrangler concept.









The goal here, per Jeep, was to create a seven-seat off-roader out of the Wrangler. That rig, they say, would be “loaded with luxury touches and a wide array of [JPP] products.” As part of this concept’s package, you have a stamped steel front bumper to improve the approach angle, as well as a Satin Black grille above that. You get Jeep’s reinforced tailgate system with the oversized spare tire carrier and CHMSL relocation kit, as well as custom rear bumper extensions. A pair of 4,800-lumen lights fitted ahead of the A-pillars and tubular side steps finish off the exterior kit for the Overlook concept.

Inside, the Overlook aims to hit on that luxury component with Katzkin leather seats. There’s also a black leather-wrapped dashboard, as well as Sahara Bronze stitching and Raven Black suede on the center console.

Jeep also kitted out its latest Wrangler Rubicon 4xe.

If you bought the plug-in hybrid model or are still on the fence and thinking about how you’d want to build it out, this Wrangler 4xe concept is for you. There are a few custom pieces here, like the instrument panel accessory rail (shown below) to hold your mobile devices. On the whole, though, just imagine throwing every JPP accessory at the 4xe, and you’re pretty much there.

So, the 2-inch lift kit with Fox shocks, Warn winch, steel bumpers, tube doors, beadlock-capable wheels, LED lights, blue Katzkin leather, tailgate reinforcement — it’s all here. Jeep’s also taking this opportunity to show off its Gorilla Glass windshield, which you can order as a factory option or a la carte for your Wrangler or Gladiator through Mopar’s accessory catalog.

In the back, Jeep also fitted a trail-rail management system. That adds in multi-position cargo loops to securely store gear, as well as a flip-down table when you need a flat work surface. Finally, the Wrangler 4xe concept sports an onboard air compressor integrated into the tailgate, so you won’t have to worry about that after airing down to take on Moab or the Rubicon Trail.

It’s not a Jeep showcase without at least one throwback, right?

Kaiser Jeep M725 concept

In addition to all the modern builds, Jeep is usually good about including one throwback, and SEMA 2021 is no exception. Meet the 1967 Kaiser Jeep M725 military ambulance. This rig has been modified through Jeep Performance Parts (of course), to include LED headlamps, auxiliary LED off-road lights, modified rock rails and what have you.







The key to this concept is its 40-inch tires, wrapping 20×12-inch Black Rhino Armory wheels and sitting beneath custom, widened fenders. Jeep also reinforced the frame and replaced the old-school leaf springs with a heavy-duty coil suspension system. Even though it’s meant as the “ultimate off-road support machine”, it’s still rocking a 392-cubic-inch Hemi V8 under the hood. That crate engine is mated up to a vintage three-speed Torqueflite 727 automatic transmission, regarded by some as one of Chrysler’s best muscle car transmissions.

Inside, the Kaiser Jeep M725 SEMA build includes low-back Wrangler seats in tan canvas, a custom-made steering wheel and column, and a more modern gauge layout. A repurposed ammo box makes up the center console, which houses the levers for that Torqueflite automatic and the transfer case.

Jeep Grand Cherokee L Breckenridge Concept

This one hits a little differently than the others, since we’re actually in Colorado. And boy, did Jeep get the Breckenridge concept name right on the nose with this Grand Cherokee L. Thank of it as a swankier, ski trip-ready version of the brand’s new three-row GC. Two-tone Magnetite and gloss black paint scheme, satin bronze accents and 21-inch Mopar wheels are just the tip of the iceberg. This concept also has dual Mopar cross bars atop which Jeep fitted a piano black Thule cargo box to house some of your skiing or snowboarding gear.

Inside, the blue/black/bronze motif continues pretty much unabated, from the seats to the lower fascia, steering wheel, HVAC vents and dashboard. Jeep talks up the custom colors and premium materials, not least of which are those “Atmospheric Blue” Palermo leather seats.

Stainless steel pedal covers and Mopar all-weather floor mats (again, we’re talking ski season concept here) cap off the interior touches on the Grand Cherokee L Breckenridge concept. This build even includes custom-branded Olivet hard-sheel luggage and blue comfort pillows for your trip.

