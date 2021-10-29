Here’s Why The New 2022 BMW M240i Is STILL BMW’s Best Driver’s Car, Period: Video

Here’s why the new 2 Series coupe is still the most quintessential ‘BMW’ of the lineup.

In case you haven’t noticed, BMW is currently undergoing a radical (for them) design evolution noted for its transition of the signature, modestly-sized dual-kidney grille to something…else. BMW didn’t apply that thinking to its new 2 Series coupes, though, with either the 4-cylinder 230i and the 6-cylinder M240i. In our eyes, the 2 Series is where BMW’s heritage still shines brightest. Behind the wheel, the 2-Series is still where that old BMW magic still resides.





While we still need to wait for the hyper-tuned and taut M2 to roll out, for now we can make do with the M240i seen here. Power comes from an turbocharged inline-six good for 382 horsepower and routed through an 8-speed automatic transmission.

All-wheel drive distributes that power to 19-inch wheels. BMW claims the entire package can clock a 4.1-second 0-60 mph time and still return 26 MPG combined. Those are solid numbers for a sports coupe at any price. In this case, the M240i starts just under $50,000. The one featured in the video below lists for $57,295 including destination charge.

Revolution or evolution? Let’s look inside

We can’t say enough great things about the exterior style of the new M240i, the engine, or its exhaust note—switching from Normal Drive mode to Sport mode unleashes an ear-splitting growl out of the exhaust ports. Inside, however, we find the dash layout to be up-to-date instead of revolutionary. A digital gauge cluster and infotainment center looks “evolutionary,” as Tommy says in the video below. But that may be by design? The interior still looks like a BMW, much like the exterior, which we’re so enamored with.

