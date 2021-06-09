The 2022 BMW 4 Series Gran Coupe Is Larger In Every Respect, But More Powerful Too: News

The new 2022 BMW 4 Series Gran Coupe is larger in every dimension, and more powerful.

In their latest generation, the newest 2022 BMW 4 Series Gran Coupe models promise and deliver what BMW deems is class-leading design, performance, infotainment, connectivity and advanced driver assistance systems. Measuring 5.9 inches longer, 1 inch wider and 2.1 inches taller than the previous model with a 1.8-inch longer wheelbase, this new version is larger in every respect over the old 3 Series-based four-door coupe. For a more planted stance, the track has also increased by 1.6 inches in the front and 0.7 inches in the rear.

Despite the growth, BMW managed to shed some weight thanks to the use of aluminum components, along with the hood and front fenders. Adding to the advantage of a wider track, additional torsional stiffness and a 50-50 weight distributed balance, BMW added “lift-related shock absorbers.” These shocks provide extra damping to control body movement when driving over large bumps, as well as preventing excessive body dive.

2022 BMW 4 Series Gran Coupe has high-tech power

Both, the four and six cylinder TwinPower engines are assisted by a 48-volt mild hybrid system that adds 11 horsepower, and increases efficiency. The 430i Gran Coupe makes 255 horsepower and 295 lb-ft of torque. BMW says it can accelerate from 0 to 60 mph in 5.8 seconds. The AWD BMW M440i xDrive Gran Coupe produces 382 hp and 369 lb-ft of torque. The automaker states that the BMW M440i xDrive Gran Coupe can accelerate from 0 to 60 mph in 4.4 seconds.

Both engines are mated to the latest 8-speed automatic transmission. This gives both of the 2022 BMW 4 Series Gran Coupes steering-wheel mounted shift paddles and Launch Control. The M440i also gets a standard M Sport exhaust system.

Interior

Sport seats and a Sport multifunction steering wheel and an anthracite headliner are standard. The M440i xDrive Gran Coupe and the 430i Gran Coupe with M Sport Package features an M leather steering wheel, door sill plates bearing the M logo and M Aluminum Tetragon interior trim.

There is a center armrest pass-though in then center of the 20/40/20 folding three-passenger rear seat. Overall, the digital gauge cluster, infotainment system and switchgear layout is similar to what you’d find in the standard 4 Series coupe, just with some added practicality thanks to the extra doors and larger dimensions.

M Sport differential

Traction and directional stability are improved by the M Sport differential, as are agility and cornering dynamics. The electronically controlled, fully variable locking function in the rear differential is standard on the new BMW M440i xDrive Gran Coupe and is available on the BMW 430i Gran Coupe as part of the Dynamic Handling Package.

The 2022 BMW 430i Gran Coupe MSRP is $45,795 including a $995 destination charge. The M440i xDrive Gran Coupe’s MSRP is markedly higher, at $58,995 to start.

BMW plans to launch the new 4 Series Gran Coupe in 2021. If you’re keen on ditching gasoline power for pure electricity, though, check out the new BMW i4 below:

4 Series Gran Coupe Specifications (per BMW):