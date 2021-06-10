2022 Honda Civic Hatchback Teased As Next Step In The Revamped Lineup, With A Full Reveal Coming June 23

More official information will be available in the coming weeks as Honda rolls out its revamped Civic. (Images: Honda)

Get ready for the next chapter in the 2022 Honda Civic lineup.

Just as the new Civic sedan is hitting dealers, Honda is preparing the next rollout on June 23. Thanks to what we’ve already seen, we have a pretty good idea what this model will entail. However, there is an important first here as the Japanese automaker will produce its next-gen hatch at its Greensburg, Indiana plant, rather than its former Swindon, UK facility set to close this year.

Most of the official information in Wednesday’s teaser pertained to the reveal, set to kick off at 6 PM PDT on the 23rd. TFLcar will have first-hand coverage on the 2022 Honda Civic Hatchback, so make sure to tune in for more details then. One crucial bit Honda did disclose today, however, is that the hatchback will carry on with its 6-speed manual transmission.

And a sigh of relief from three-pedal enthusiasts across the country! All right, at least I feel relieved knowing that, so I’ll represent the stubborn few who refuse to accept the manual’s slow demise. No other official, Civic Hatchback-specific details are available at this time. However, given the sedan’s powertrain options, it’s likely we’ll see similar units here.

A 1.5-liter turbocharged four-cylinder will headline the standard 2022 Honda Civic Hatchback lineup. Now, the sedan got a slight power boost to match the old tenth-gen Civic Hatchback Sport’s output: 180 horsepower and 177 lb-ft of torque. On that basis, I wouldn’t expect Honda to bump this eleventh generation’s power. Old LX and EX models put out slightly less power, so Honda may equalize the output across the entire range. While the Civic offers up a less powerful (but more efficient) 2.0-liter naturally-aspirated mill, that’s not a feature that was available in the old car. It likely won’t appear here either, leaving the 1.5-liter turbo as the sole powerplant.

2022 Honda Civic Hatchback availability, and more to come

Honda says the next-gen hatchback will arrive at dealers later this year. If you are a performance enthusiast, you know what’s still coming, though. Behind the standard models, we’ll see a revamped Honda Civic Si and a new Type R in the months ahead. At this point, it appears we’ll see those two in late 2021, followed by their actual launch in early 2022.

While we wait for the new Civic Hatchback to arrive, check out more on the now-available sedan below: