If You’re Shopping A 2022 Chevy Corvette, Heads Up — It’s Getting More Expensive: News

The 2022 Chevy Corvette doesn’t get any more power, but the 6.2-liter engine does get some new calibrations. (Images: Chevrolet)

It first launched at $59,995, but prices are creeping northward for 2022.

Minor changes are afoot for the 2022 Chevy Corvette Stingray, including new colors, engine tweaks and a special edition. If you’re shopping for one now, however (or you just haven’t been able to get one in the wake of the ongoing chip shortage), be aware the starting MSRP is going up by $1,200 from 2021 to $62,195. Convertible models start at $69,695.

For that, you have a choice of three new colors: Hypersonic Gray, Caffeine (brown) and Amplify Orange Tintcoat. The Z51’s low-profile spoiler and front splitter will also be available as an option on non-Z51 models. As before, Chevy offers the Corvette Stingray in coupe or converible forms, with a choice of three trims: 1LT, 2LT and 3LT.

The 2022 Chevy Corvette Stingray still packs the same power from its 6.2-liter LT2 V8. That means 490 horsepower for the base model, or 495 horsepower if you order one with the Z51 Performance Package. Rather than boost sheer output, GM says its engineers have recalibrated the engine and upgraded the fuel injection system, as well as enhanced the Active Fuel Management range. It’s more about better fuel efficiency and stability at lower engine speeds through higher pressure from the injectors. The AFM system will deactivate cylinders over a wider portion of the rev band, to help lower emissions and hopefully improve the real-world economy figures.

At this point, official EPA figures are not out for the 2022 Chevy Corvette just yet. However, with the tweaks it’s reasonable to expect a 1 to 2 mpg improvement. Performance, for its part, remains the same: GM still quotes the 0-60 time at 2.9 seconds.

1,000 unit IMSA special edition

For the Corvette enthusiast, the 2022 lineup also brings in the IMSA GTLM Championship Edition. This pays tribute to the C8.R racer, and all cars are based on the 3LT trim with the Z51 Performance Package. On top of that, you get a beefier Carbon Flash rear wing, new mirror caps, yellow brake calipers, black Trident design wheels with the “Jake” logo on the center caps, black side rockers and splash guards.

All 1,000 IMSA cars will get yellow seat belts and a C8.R special edition plaque. A Strike Yellow and Sky Cool Gray two-tone interior is also part of the package, as is standard GT2 seats. If you want to go even more hardcore, competition seats are available. Accelerate Yellow (No. 3) with gray accents and Hypersonic Gray (No. 4) with yellow accents are available as color options.

On top of the prices mentioned above, the IMSA package commands an extra $6,595.