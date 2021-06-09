2022 Nissan Pathfinder Hits Dealers Later This Month, Prices Start From $34,560: News

The 2022 Nissan Pathfinder brings a major shift from the previous generation, aiming for a more robust and rugged character. (Images: Nissan)

Want a 2022 Nissan Pathfinder? Prepare your wallet.

Official pricing emerged Wednesday for the 2022 Nissan Pathfinder, with the first examples set to hit dealers nationwide later this month. Since it first debuted back in February, we’ve been praising many of the new SUV’s changes, not least of which are the fresh exterior styling, new onboard tech and the switch to a 9-speed automatic transmission. We recently published an overview of the new Pathfinder which you can check out below, but let’s take a closer look at the trim walk and pricing changes.

Trim walk includes four trim levels — in two- and four-wheel drive versions.

The base 2022 Nissan Pathfinder S kicks off the range. At $34,560 (including Nissan’s $1,150 destination charge), it’s a fairly substantial $1,485 hike over the old model. We expected a decent jump, and that sort of price is still competitive with the Toyota Highlander ($36,260), Ford Explorer ($33,920), Kia Telluride ($33,415) and Honda Pilot ($33,725), among many others.

Nissan Pathfinder S models include standard Nissan Safety Shield 360 with automatic emergency braking, rear automatic braking, rear cross traffic alert, blind spot warning, lane departure warning and high beam assist. A 9.0-inch infotainment display also comes as standard equipment, including both Apple CarPlay and Android Auto support. Front-wheel drive is standard fare, but if you can get all-wheel drive on the S for an additional $2,100.

The more popular $37,350 SV trim adds the brand’s ProPilot Assist semi-autonomous driver tech. Heated front seats and exterior mirrors are also part of the trim. NissanConnect services are included on SV and above, incorporating remote functions into a mobile app. The SV Premium option package adds in more convenience equipment for $2,170. All-wheel drive on the SV, SL and Platinum trims costs an additional $1,900.

The penultimate SL trim kicks off at $42,640 in front-wheel drive guise. That adds Nissan’s “Navi-Link” for navigation-guided functionality on ProPilot Assist. You also get an Intelligent Around View Monitor 360-degree camera system and wireless Apple CarPlay. An optional “SL Premium Package” is also available for an extra $2,900.

Finally, the $47,340 Platinum FWD rounds out the 2022 Nissan Pathfinder lineup, with the all-wheel drive version setting you back $49,240. This top-end trim adds in the 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster as well as the 10.8-inch head-up display and wireless charging.

