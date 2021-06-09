2022 Jaguar I-Pace Gets A Tech Update, Narrows The Range Down To Top-End HSE Trim: News

The Jaguar I-Pace gets a few minor updates for the new model year. (Images: Jaguar)

The 2022 Jaguar I-Pace sees a few quality-of-life changes.

As it launched in late 2018, Jaguar’s first all-electric crossover isn’t in need of a full overhaul just yet. This year, the company honed in on some noteworthy tech changes, while mostly leaving the powertrain and styling features alone. More standard equipment is available on the single HSE trim, offering up better value for only a slightly increased $69,900 asking price (before destination).

The 2022 Jaguar I-Pace comes with an 11-kW onboard charger as standard equipment, cutting home charging times down from the standard 7-kW unit that was available when the car first launched. On 100-kW DC fast charging, Jaguar says the I-Pace can replenish 63 miles of range in the first 15 minutes at the charging station. No mechanical changes are afoot here, so you still get 394 horsepower and 512 lb-ft of torque from its dual-motor setup, making it good for a 0-60 sprint in around 4.5 seconds.

Jaguar’s new Pivi Pro infotainment system headlines the interior changes here. It’s much simpler than Jaguar’s older infotainment system, allowing users to access the most common controls in just a tap or two. Thanks to the streamlined trim, all I-Paces get standard Apple CarPlay and Android Auto capability. Other now-standard HSE features include 20-inch wheels, 16-way heated and cooled power seats, automatic high-beam assist, a power liftgate and head-up display. An 825-watt Meridian 3D Surround Sound System is also standard, as is a host of standard safety equipment including adaptive cruise control, lane keep assist and traffic sign recognition.

As ever, the 2022 Jaguar I-Pace will still be eligible for an 8-year/100,000-mile battery warranty with a 70% state-of-health guarantee. The standard 5-year/60,000-mile limited warranty also applies.

The updated I-Pace will go on sale later this year.