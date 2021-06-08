2022 BMW X3 M and X4 M Dial Up The Torque, With Competition Models Now Claiming A 3.7 Second 0-60 Time: News

The facelifted 2022 BMW X3 M and X4 M bring extra grunt and updated styling to prospective buyers. (Images: BMW)

Updated versions of the BMW X3/X4 M will arrive in September.

On the face of it, neither the 2022 BMW X3 M or X4 M are majorly different at first glance. However, the M team has tweaked the inline-6 engine of both the standard performance models and the Competition variants, pushing out more torque in both applications. Even better, the changes don’t make either model — at least in their ‘base’ configurations — any more expensive. Both the updated cars will go on sale this fall, with the X3 M starting at $70,895 and the X4 M starting at $74,395. BMW tacked on $7,000 for the pre-facelift Competition models, though BMW did not disclose exact pricing for the hotter M crossovers at this time.

As before, you still get a 3.0-liter turbocharged inline-6 with these M-powered SUVs. The standard X3 M and X4 M put out 473 horsepower (same as before), with a 13 lb-ft torque bump to 457 lb-ft. The X3 M and X4 M Competition, on the other hand, manage 503 horsepower (again, same as before), with a more substantial 37 lb-ft jump to 479 lb-ft. With the extra oomph, 0-60 times fall by up to three-tenths of a second. The non-Competition model now clocks the sprint in 3.9 seconds, while the Competition versions hit 60 mph in 3.7 seconds.

On the styling front, the 2022 BMW X3 M and X4 M largely take on the same tweaks as their lesser-powered siblings. A revised front fascia, larger lower air intakes and reshaped taillights are all part of the evolutionary approach. If you liked the look of the old cars, you won’t be disappointed by these two — especially as BMW stayed their hand when it came to fitting either the X3 or X4 with an oversized kidney grille. 20-inch wheels come standard on the X3/X4 M, as does adaptive M suspension, M compound brakes and M Servotronic variable ratio steering. The M xDrive system with an Active M differential is still standard, and a 4WD Sport setting allows a greater rear-bias for a truer performance experience, should the mood take you.

Rounding out the exterior changes are eight total paint colors, including new shades like Carbon Black metallic, Brooklyn Grey metallic, Bay Blue metallic (shown above on the X3 M) and Sao Paulo Yellow (shown on the X4 M).

Interior changes

Inside, the most notable changes to the 2022 BMW X3 M and X4 M are the standard 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster, redesigned and redesigned center stack. The newest models come with BMW’s iDrive 7 control interface and the standard “Active Driving Assistant” safety suite. The optional Driving Assistance Professional package includes Adaptive Cruise Control with Stop & Go functionality, and an optional Parking Assistant feature allows the car to back up out of parking spaces without the driver’s intervention, allowing the car to trace its path over the last 50 yards maneuvering into the space.