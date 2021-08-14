Video: Is The New 2022 Toyota GR 86 The BEST Budget Sports Car?

2022 Toyota GR86 overview

The 2022 Toyota GR86 is back with a new sense of style and a very welcome power boost. Though the GR86 is not turbocharged like some had hoped, the previous 2.0L flat-four has been swapped for a 2.4-liter. As a result, horsepower now sits at 228, and 184 lb-ft of torque.

An extra 23 horsepower is always welcome, but the biggest difference in the new powertrain comes down to torque. The peak torque has jumped to 184 lb-ft, from 156, but the new engine also makes its peak torque 3,000 RPM sooner. Thankfully the new GR86 weighs within 100lbs of the car it replaces, right around 2,800lbs.

The design

Toyota also updated the chassis with increased rigidity to take advantage of the GR86 Premium’s 18-inch Michelin Pilot Sport 4 tires. However, at a glance the new GR86’s styling is the most noticeable update. While the old 86 was by no means unattractive, its design has aged since its 2012 launch.

The new shape uses Toyota’s fresh design language with some hints of GR Supra mixed in. The updated interior stands out thanks to its digital gauge cluster and improved materials. Though the 8″ infotainment screen is nothing too special, Alcantara accents on the seats and doors of the Premium go a long way.

GR86 Premium

The new Toyota GR86 comes in two trims, GR86 and GR86 Premium. The base model uses a 17″ wheel with Michelin Primacy HP tires instead of the previously mentioned 18″ Pilot Sports. The Premium also adds features such as a ducktail spoiler, two extra speakers, Alcantara accents, and heated seats.

All new 86’s use a Torsen limited-slip differential, and can be specced with either a 6-speed manual, or automatic transmission. Zero to 60 times are 6.1 seconds for the manual, and 6.6 for the auto. For more information and an up close look at Toyota’s entry level sports car, check out the video linked below!