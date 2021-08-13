The Lamborghini Countach LPI 800-4 Is A Modern Take On An ’80s Classic: News

The modern Lamborghini Countach pays homage to the original 1970s design, but this one will be even rarer. (Images: Lamborghini)

Meet the new Countach that’s twice as quick as the old one.

Of course, raw speed isn’t really the name of game with the resurrected, legendary Countach. It’s more about the shape and that name, but nevertheless it’s good to know this limited-edition car still brings power, presence and speed to the table. This time around, you get a hybridized 6.5-liter V12 engine, similar to the Sián — although this one puts out a mere 802 horsepower. The Countach LPI 800-4, as this new one’s called, will see just 112 examples, each making the 0-60 sprint in 2.8 seconds according to Lamborghini’s official release.

While this new car shares more in common with its modern stablemates, especially the Aventador, it also brings in plenty of faithful styling features to the original. There are no massive wings or plastic bodywork extensions as we saw in the later cars, but instead a clean wedge shape that sticks to what premiered with the original LP400 back in 1974. The sides have much larger intakes to feed cooling air to that modern V12, and this version’s body is entirely made from carbon fiber. Scissor doors are, of course, present here — the trend that started with the OG Countach — and out back you get triple LED taillights on each side and an even better look at the classic wedge shape. Then there are the huge quad exhaust pipes.

Overall, the new Lamborghini Countach weighs in at just 3,510 pounds — pretty remarkable, considering it’s technically a hybrid. We are just talking about a 33 horsepower electric motor though, which makes 802 horsepower when coupled to the 769 horsepower engine. That’s slightly less power than the Sián, but still good enough for a 221 mph top speed. Like the Aventador, the Countach packs a single-clutch 7-speed transmission. In terms of dimensions, the new car is 14.9 inches wider (let that sink in for a second), 2.8 inches higher and 29 inches longer than the original. That said, it does share its 106.3-inch wheelbase with that of the Aventador.

Inside is what you’d expect from a modern Lamborghini

Inside, the Lamborghini Countach LPI 800-4 shares most of its styling and switchgear with the Aventador and the Sián. A digital instrument cluster is a given, as is an 8.0-inch touchscreen display. There’s a stark contrast going on in the images Lamborghini showed as well, thanks to the black-against-red elements.

Want one? Well, there are a couple things likely holding you back from buying the new Lamborghini Countach. One is the price — reported to fall somewhere in the $2.6 million range. In other words, about ten Urus SUVs. and the other is that all 112 examples are apparently spoken for.