The New 2022 Toyota GR 86 Has Officially Landed in the U.S – and It’s Quicker Than Ever!

The 2022 Toyota GR 86 is faster, sharper, lighter, and improves on an already compelling package.

Many were concerned that the 2022 Toyota GR 86 would continue to use the same, relatively underpowered 2.0-liter, four-cylinder boxer as the outgoing car. That’s not the case! Rejoice, enthusiasts, as there is a new 2.4-liter (still naturally-aspirated) four-cylinder boxer engine. This engine is substantially more potent, increasing horsepower from 205 to 228. Just as compelling, the twist goes from 156 to 184 lb-ft of torque (on the manual version).

According to Toyota, 0 to 60 mph times have dropped from 7.0 to 6.1 seconds with the manual transmission and from 8.0 to 6.6 seconds with the automatic transmission. Yes, it’s not necessarily the pocket rocket some people were hoping for, specifically focused on the turbocharged 2.4-liter unit from the Legacy/Outback XT or the Ascent. Still, it’s a solid improvement while still leaving some breathing room for the 2.0-liter turbocharged Supra.

Among the other notable updates, the front and rear frame reinforcements have increased rigidity. Functional exterior air vents assist steering stability, and aluminum roof panels and fenders (among other enhancements) keep the curb weight to just over 2800 lbs.

The 86 gets a Torsen limited-slip rear differential, sport-tuned MacPherson strut front suspension, and double-wishbone rear suspension. Large 11.6-inch front and 11.4-inch vented rear brakes are standard on both models. Michelin Primacy HP tires on 17-inch wheels come standard on the base GR 86, while the Premium trim brings Michelin Pilot Sport 4s on forged black 18-inch wheels instead. Going for the top-end model also nets Alcantara and leather seats, leather appointments throughout the rest of the cabin, and silver-accented interior trim.

The new GR 86 interior looks familiar, but brings notable improvements

The GR 86 will include a three-mode digital display — a notable improvement over the old analog instruments. This system offers different information layouts for Normal, Sport, or Track driving modes. The standard model will get an 8-inch Multimedia Touchscreen with six speakers. An eight-speaker system comes standard on the Premium grade. According to Toyota, the Premium grade comes with available ‘Connected Services’. That includes Apple CarPlay & Android Auto compatibility with NFC pairing and a 3-month SiriusXM trial.

Like its predecessor, the 2+2 cockpit remains, as does the essential feel of the exterior design. Details have been sharpened, but it still looks like an 86. The front gets a GR-specific Functional MATRIX “G Mesh” grille, and LED headlights. Gazoo Racing places ducts in the front bumper and the wheel wells. This reduces air stagnation.

One final thing: Toyota will give owners a complimentary 1-year membership to the National Auto Sport Association (NASA), featuring a High-Performance Driving Event with expert instruction.

Pricing information isn’t available yet, but that information will be announced in the coming months. The 2022 Toyota GR 86 is scheduled to go on sale later this year.

