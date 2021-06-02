2022 Toyota Supra A91-CF Edition Adds A New, Carbon Fiber-Laced Limited Run Model: News

This Toyota Supra A91-CF Edition gets more of a “Fast & Furious” treatment by way of exposed carbon fiber. (Images: Toyota)

Toyota’s latest Supra A91-CF Edition will go on sale this fall.

The fifth-generation Toyota Supra has carried a special edition as part of its lineup for both 2020 and 2021, and this upcoming model year will be no exception. This time around, the 2022 Supra A91-CF Edition is showing the 3.0-liter model some love, bestowing it with a host of carbon fiber pieces throughout the car’s exterior as well as some interior tweaks.

Under the hood, the Supra A91-CF Edition packs the same 3.0-liter turbocharged inline-six engine with 382 horsepower and 368 lb-ft of torque. The Supra’s sport-tuned active rear differential, Adaptive Variable Sport suspension, and Brembo brake package also come as standard fare, while this special edition includes the Driver’s Assist package (normally a $1,195 option).

The “carbon fiber” part of the CF Edition features exposed weave components on the front splitter, side rockers, side, and rear canards, and the duckbill rear spoiler. Unique 19-inch wheels are also part of the package, while the interior brings a red and black combination of Alcantara and leather. Pricing is not available yet, but we should have that information closer to the A91-CF Edition’s on-sale date this fall.

Other 2022 Toyota Supra changes

Beyond the special edition, there are a couple of small changes coming to the Supra lineup generally. 3.0 Premium models now include a red interior option, while the standard 3.0 trim gets heated seats as standard equipment. Supra models with the premium JBL audio system — either the 3.0 Premium or the lesser models with the Safety & Technology Package — get full-screen Apple CarPlay compatibility.

The 2.0-liter model will still be available in the lineup, with 255 horsepower and 295 lb-ft of torque. Toyota did not announce pricing for the rest of the 2022 lineup, either, but we don’t expect prices to move too much from the 2021’s $44,085 starting point.