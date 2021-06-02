Get Ready For An All-New Crossover: The 2022 Toyota Corolla Cross Makes Its U.S. Debut: News

The 2022 Toyota Corolla Cross will compete in a fiercely contested class.

Up until the debut of the 2022 Toyota Corolla Cross, Toyota didn’t have a sub-compact crossover to compete in a crowded segment. The Toyota C-HR was close, but it doesn’t offer all-wheel drive (AWD) and is a bit polarizing to some. This new crossover fills a gap in the lineup and provides lots of Corolla DNA to sweeten the deal.

The TNGA-C platform Toyota Corolla Cross offers seating for five and should deliver an EPA-estimated 32 combined MPG for the FWD model. Opt for AWD instead, and that figure will drop slightly to 30 MPG combined. It’s powered by a 169 horsepower 2.0-liter, four-cylinder engine. The “Dynamic Force Engine” comes standard with Toyota’s continuously variable transmission (CVT) that has a physical first gear. Sourced from the Toyota Corolla on which it’s based, this transmission is lauded as a better alternative to many conventional CVTs.

Rivals include the Hyundai Kona, Honda HR-V and Volkswagen Taos, among others.

Available in front-wheel-drive (FWD) and all-wheel drive (AWD), Toyota uses its Dynamic Torque Control system for the AWD variants. This system can direct up to 50-percent of the engine’s power to the rear wheels. It disengages completely when rear traction is not needed, for efficiency. Not only does this packaging make it more useful over a standard Corolla, but it also gives Toyota another weapon to bear against the crossover competition that’s exploded over the years.

The Corolla Cross has a fully independent suspension for AWD models. A brand-new torsion beam rear suspension system will be standard on FWD models. The rear seats split 60/40 to maximize cargo space and every Corolla Cross is capable of towing up to 1,500 pounds.

Tech and safety

There are three grades; L, LE, and XLE. All three come with standard compatibility for Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Wireless charging and tech upgrades are available for higher trim models. SiriusXM is standard for the first three months. Toyota says that all grades will feature standard heating and air conditioning vents for rear-seat passengers.

All grades come standard with both the Toyota Safety Sense suite of advanced active safety systems, as well as Toyota’s STAR Safety System. That also includes nine airbags – standard. Blind Spot Monitor and Rear Cross-Traffic Alert come standard on LE and XLE, while Front and Rear Parking Assist with Automatic Braking is standard on XLE.

Wheel options range from 17-inch steel on L to 18-inch alloy on XLE models. The Corolla Cross will also be available with other accessories including a roof rack with crossbars, an activity mount for carrying items such as bicycles, and all-weather floor mats.

Product availability, pricing, and additional technical details are not available yet, but we’ll get more information closer to the launch date, which should happen later this year or in early 2022.

