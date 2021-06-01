2022 Toyota 4Runner TRD Sport Makes Its World Debut: News

Akin to its Tacoma and Sequoia siblings, the 4Runner TRD Sport expands the aging SUV’s lineup. (Images: Toyota)

The 2022 Toyota 4Runner TRD Sport leans more toward urban style than off-road ruggedness.

We’re already halfway through 2021, and you know what that means: New 2022 cars and trucks make their official debut. Such is the case with the 2022 Toyota 4Runner, though it’s not the brand new model some folks have expected for some time. That’s still ostensibly on the horizon, though we obviously will not see it anytime in the immediate future. Instead, the 2022 Toyota 4Runner TRD Sport expands the existing SUV’s lineup.

Stay tuned for much more personalized coverage of this new 4Runner model and many other Toyota and Lexus vehicles coming a little later this week. Roman and Andre are at the Toyota HQ in Texas this week. They will bring you detailed video debuts.

So what do you get with this update? First off, all 2022 Toyota 4Runners now get standard LED high beams, as well as low beams and fog lights. Until now, only the Limited, Nightshade, and TRD Pro actually got LED high beams as standard equipment. As before, all models also get Toyota Safety Sense P, which includes a pre-collision system with pedestrian detection, lane departure alert, automatic high beams, and radar cruise control. Since we’re not talking about a completely new model, the old warhorse carries on with its 4.0-liter V6 engine, putting out 270 horsepower and 278 lb-ft of torque. That comes mated to a five-speed automatic transmission.

TRD Sport-specific features

The 2022 Toyota 4Runner TRD Sport, for its part, builds on the base SR5 trim with some unique touches and pieces from higher-end trims included. To start, this grade foregoes 17-inch wheels for 20-inch wheels — the same size as you’d get on the Limited. Also similar to the Limited is the X-REAS cross-linked suspension system, which leans more toward on-road driving dynamics than terrain-conquering off-road capability. The TRD Sport comes color-keyed pretty much top to bottom, including the grille, front fascia, door handles, and the rear nameplate. Black roof rack rails come as part of the package, as does the special “TRD Sport” badge mounted to the rear pillar on each side.

Inside, the TRD Sport includes black Softex seats with TRD stitching on the front headrests. Other TRD hallmarks also make their appearance here, including a TRD shift knob and floor mats. As far as powertrain options, the TRD Sport is available in rear-wheel drive or part-time four-wheel drive forms. Unlike the Limited, the TRD Sport does not get full-time four-wheel drive.

Pricing is not available yet, but we should get that information before the 2022 Toyota 4Runner TRD Sport goes on sale this fall. Based on how Toyota positions the Tacoma TRD Sport between the SR5 and TRD Off-Road, we’d expect this 4Runner to land somewhere in the high-$30,000 to low-$40,000 range.