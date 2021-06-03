2022 Buick Enclave Returns With a Sharper Design Language and New Standard Tech

The 2022 Buick Enclave has sharper lines, lots of standard safety tech and exclusive new looks for the Avenir.

Filled with tech, the 2022 Buick Enclave and the Enclave Avenir have a several interior and exterior updates as well. The main addition is the Buick Drivers Confidence Plus Package, which gives you nine standard safety features. There’s an available Driver Assistance, Convenience and Infotainment system as well.

The 2022 Buick Enclave’s front and rear fascia are re-sculpted. Wheel packages have changed, and there is a new Sport Touring and 20-inch wheels as well. The overall design appears to be sharper, and tighter lines throughout.

Engines and transmissions remain the same.

2022 Buick Enclave’s Drivers Confidence Plus Package features:

Automatic emergency braking

Front pedestrian breaking

Lane keep assist with lane departure warning

A Lane change alert with side blind zone alert

Rear park assist

Forward collision alert

A Forward distance indicator

Rear cross traffic alert

IntelliBeam auto high beams

The available Driver Assistance, Convenience and Infotainment system features:

Available Rear camera mirror

An Available Rear pedestrian alert

Available Color heads-up display

Front park assist

Wireless Apple Car Play

The 2022 Buick Enclave has lots of new styling outside and in:

For 2022, Buick opted to update the front and rear facia with a sharper looking. The Avenir gets its own unique take on these updated design features. According to Buick, one big interior change will be the center console. It will house a push-button automatic transmission setup. On top of that, the front seats not only offer heating and ventilation, they will offer a message function as well. The interior will also get soft-touch fabrics to go along with the new design.

The Avenir updates:

Unique front and rear fascia are combined with a unique grill and body colored lowers. Other unique additions include taillights emblems, tailgate and wheels. It also gets a unique interior with bespoke piping, stitching, patterns and a chrome cargo sill plate. The Avenir also gets unique heated/ventilated messaging seats along with available Continuous Dampening Control – active suspension technology.

The Avenir also gets advance emergency braking and adaptive cruise control.

Pricing, dealership delivery dates and technical specifications were not available at the time of this writing.