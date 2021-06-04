2021 Lexus IS 350 F Sport AWD: Here Are The Top 5 Things I LOVE And HATE! Video

Romans gives us his top five things he loves and hates about the 2021 Lexus IS 350 F Sport AWD.

Recently updated, the 2021 Lexus IS 350 F Sport AWD arrived at our studios for an evaluation. Right off the bat, the team admired the sharpened appearance and beautiful interior. For two decades, the IS has kept to a similar formula: beat the BMW 3-Series at its own game.

The Lexus IS may be getting up there in age, but it still oozes confident sportiness.

Powered by a 3.5-liter V-6 producing 311 horsepower and 280 pound-feet of torque, the IS has a six-speed automatic transmission. The configuration of the all-wheel drive (AWD) system prevents Lexus from using their more modern eight-speed automatic transmission.

Here are the five things Roman loves and hates about the 2021 Lexus IS 350 F Sport AWD

Loves: Roman loves the gauge cluster that moves side to side as needed. It harks back to the original, chronograph-style gauge cluster of the original IS. He was please with the design and feel of the gear lever. Roman also lauded the unique 360-degree camera system, calling it “Hollywood-like.”

You can read the full Lexus IS review (here).

Roman pointed out that he feels the $3,500 F-Sport package is worth the price. Among other goodies, the F-Sport package gives you special 19-inch staggered-width wheels, F-Sport interior & exterior styling and a nifty rear spoiler. Lots of carbon fiber. He also lauded the 3.5-liter V6, which is powerful and smooth.

Hates: The rear interior space is abysmal. Roman even demonstrated it by trying to sit behind himself. He is just over 6’2″ and had absolutely no leg room. For that moment alone, the video is worth watching.

Roman pointed out the Lexus IS’s poor fuel economy, tiny sunroof and its industrial sounding exhaust note as well. There are additional issues that other reviewers brought up, such as the bump in the foot-well that protrudes a bit near the accelerator.

All in all, the 2021 Lexus IS 350 F Sport AWD is an old-school small sedan that appears to be in need of an all-new model. Still, it is a great handling car, especially for a ride that weighs nearly two tons. Check out this video and tell us what you think!