Video: Check out the 2022 Toyota Sienna Woodland Edition!

The 2022 Toyota Sienna Woodland Special Edition AWD minivan has extra ground clearance, a tow hitch, and a 1,500-watt power outlet.

By adding a little bit of creative spunk, the 2022 Toyota Sienna Woodland Special Edition AWD minivan moves closer into crossover territory. Painted with an exclusive Cement paint color, which is like one of the Toyota Tacoma’s color, the Woodland stands out. Toyota added roof rails (with cross bars) a tow hitch and darkened chrome bits to the Sienna. The main upgrades that we’re excited about are the overlanding-ish additions.

Jacked up just over a half an inch, the 2022 Toyota Sienna Woodland Special Edition AWD minivan isn’t exactly built for boulder bouncing. Fortunately, that little lift will help it in difficult road conditions, like snow. It has the same AWD system as last year, which is all electronic. An electric motor powers the rear wheels.

The Sienna Woodland Special Edition has some nifty goodies within!

The interior gets updates too. Toyota added black seats with orange colored contrast stitching, and a beefy 1,200-watt JBL audio system. There is also a 1,500-watt power outlet which is good for powering appliances at the campsite.

All in all, it’s a compelling package for a minivan. While I’m not sure that such a small lift will change much, it may slightly reduce the efficiency. I found the 2021 Sienna hybrid system to be ridiculously efficient, and the overall tech packaging is brilliant. You can read about that (here).

One final note: Toyota says it’ll give $250 of every sale to the aforementioned National Environmental Education Foundation.

Andre and Roman, who are on assignment in Plano TX (Toyota’s U.S. headquarters) take us on a brief tour of the minivan. It may not look like it at first, but this minivan may begin the march into crossover territory. If Toyota can make it look cooler, some crossovers could be in trouble.