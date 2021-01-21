Buick Launches The Redesigned 2021 Envision In The U.S.: News

The redesigned Buick Envision finally went on sale in the U.S., after making its debut last year. (Photos: Buick)

The new, sharper-looking Buick Envision is now on sale.

After all the disruptions last year, new car launches are coming hard and fast and in 2021. Take the Buick Envision, which finally went on sale in its redesigned form Thursday. The new model takes a drastic turn from the first-generation model, which debuted back in 2014. It also carries a sportier stance as is fashionable for modern crossovers, as well as a wide array of technology.

Beyond the welcome shift away from the past Envision’s somewhat bulbous and anonymous styling, GM has a party piece up their sleeve for this generation. The 2021 Buick Envision adds the range-topping, luxurious “Avenir” trim. That nets you the most standard tech, as you’d expect, including heated and ventilated seats, including a massaging driver’s seat. Heated rear outboard seats, HD surround vision, front and rear park assist and a 10-inch infotainment system also come standard. Apple CarPlay and Android Auto capability are standard fare across the range. The Avenir, for its part, has just one option package for the digital rear camera mirror, “enhanced” automatic parking assist and adaptive suspension.



2021 Buick Envision Avenir.

The 2021 Buick Envision rides on GM’s updated E2XX platform, shared with the Cadillac XT4. Like the XT4, there’s only one engine available: a 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder unit. Here, it sends 228 horsepower and 258 lb-ft of torque to the front wheels or all four through a 9-speed automatic transmission. Front-wheel drive is standard on all trims (including the Avenir), while all-wheel drive is an option across the range. Thanks to the updated powertrain, the new Envision is substantially more efficient than the old one. On front-wheel drive models, EPA figures stand at 24 City / 31 Highway / 26 Combined mpg for the 2021 Envision.

Pricing

The 2021 Buick Envision is on sale now (and you can configure your own). GM says the official MSRP starts at $32,995 for the base Preferred model, including destination. However, you likely will pick at least one option, as choosing any color other than Summit White is a $495 upcharge on all trims.