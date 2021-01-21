Cadillac CT4-V And CT5-V Blackwing Reservations Open On February 1: News

Customers interested in a 2022 CT4-V Blackwing or CT5-V Blackwing can begin reserving as of February 1st, 2021.
As of 7:30 p.m. (eastern time) on February 1st, 2021, consumers can reserve one of the first 250 CT4-V Blackwing or CT5-V Blackwing models. If you manage to snag one before the first batch sells out, you’ll get a high-performance steering wheel that comes with a serialized V-Series plate attached.
The reservation requires a $1,000 refundable deposit. If you were unsuccessful getting on to the list for these limited edition Blackwings, you will be able sign up for a waitlist. When more Blackwings become available, GM will reach out to prospective customers. Production models should be available (in limited quantities) by late summer 2021.
More from Cadillac’s official statement:
As an added bonus to customers who purchase these Blackwings, owners will get a special two-day track package. Owners can attend Cadillac’s V-Series Academy driving school at the Spring Mountain Motor Resort and Country Club in Pahrump, Nevada.
Complete vehicle details on both ultra-high-performance sedans will become available on Monday, Feb. 1, at 7 p.m. ET during the livestream reveal event. Viewers can tune in to the reveal on Cadillac.com, the Cadillac Twitter page or Cadillac’s media site.
We’ve only had experience with the “ordinary” CT4 and CT5-V so far. More on that below: