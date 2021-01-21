Cadillac CT4-V And CT5-V Blackwing Reservations Open On February 1: News

Only 250 of each will be available to order immediately following the reveal

The available high-performance steering wheel will come with a serialized V-Series plate. The five digit sequence on the plate represents the model (8 = CT5-V Blackwing), the transmission (6 = manual transmission) and the number vehicle built (001 = first vehicle built).

Customers interested in a 2022 CT4-V Blackwing or CT5-V Blackwing can begin reserving as of February 1st, 2021.

As of 7:30 p.m. (eastern time) on February 1st, 2021, consumers can reserve one of the first 250 CT4-V Blackwing or CT5-V Blackwing models. If you manage to snag one before the first batch sells out, you’ll get a high-performance steering wheel that comes with a serialized V-Series plate attached.

The reservation requires a $1,000 refundable deposit. If you were unsuccessful getting on to the list for these limited edition Blackwings, you will be able sign up for a waitlist. When more Blackwings become available, GM will reach out to prospective customers. Production models should be available (in limited quantities) by late summer 2021.

Photos: Cadillac

More from Cadillac’s official statement:

“Just like fine jewelry comes with engraved serial numbers, we’re treating these V-Series Blackwing vehicles with the same level of exclusivity.” said Brandon Vivian, executive chief engineer, Cadillac. “These are meticulously crafted products with incredible attention to detail. and we’re excited for enthusiasts to start experiencing the cars for themselves.”

As an added bonus to customers who purchase these Blackwings, owners will get a special two-day track package. Owners can attend Cadillac’s V-Series Academy driving school at the Spring Mountain Motor Resort and Country Club in Pahrump, Nevada.

Complete vehicle details on both ultra-high-performance sedans will become available on Monday, Feb. 1, at 7 p.m. ET during the livestream reveal event. Viewers can tune in to the reveal on Cadillac.com, the Cadillac Twitter page or Cadillac’s media site.

