It’s Official: The 2022 Cadillac CT4-V And CT5-V Blackwing Are Coming February 1

Cadillac’s high-performance V-Series “Blackwing” models are just a few weeks away. (Photos: Cadillac)

Cadillac’s not giving up the fight against hot European sedans.

It’s been no secret that the standard Cadillac CT4-V and CT5-V cars were a bit…meh. Neither are out-and-out bad offerings, mind you, but they weren’t quite what we expected. Remember, we just came off the 640 horsepower CTS-V and the 464 horsepower ATS-V. Cadillac made clear, though, that there are higher-performance models coming, and now we know when they’ll officially debut. The 2022 Cadillac CT4-V and CT5-V Blackwing will arrive on February 1.

Prior to Thursday’s announcement, we saw other teasers of the Blackwing models. A steering wheel with a masked “200” on the gauge cluster — possibly a nod to the car’s top speed. Then GM teased a manual shifter with a 3D-printed pattern atop the shift knob. That’s something I’m particularly excited to see.

What can we expect?

Based on what we’ve seen so far, we expect the Cadillac CT5-V Blackwing to pack a supercharged 6.2-liter V8 under its hood. As for the CT4-V Blackwing, a smaller, yet still potent twin-turbocharged V6 is the most likely powertrain. More or less, they’ll be more direct successors to the CTS-V and ATS-V, but with more power. Exactly how much will we see? That’s the big question, but we’ll know more about that on February 1 at 7:00 PM Eastern.

According to Cadillac’s teaser video, the cars should arrive later this summer.