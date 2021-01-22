These 2022 Buick Enclave Photos Offer A Glimpse At The Brand’s Refreshed Family Hauler: News

GM delayed the 2022 Buick Enclave launch until later this year, but did offer a glimpse this week at what’s coming. (Photos: Buick)

GM shared a sneak peek of the upcoming 2022 Buick Enclave this week.

The 2022 Buick Enclave images you see on this page are the first glimpses at what will go on sale later this year. If nothing else, it gives consumers a good idea how the automaker is changing one of their steady sellers. 2020 sales were down across the board, but GM still managed to move over 40,000 Buick Enclaves last year. It competes directly the Acura MDX (which was recently redesigned) and Lincoln Aviator – among others.

There are no technical specifications available for the 2022 Enclave. We have no data on powertrains or technical upgrades. Currently, the Buick Enclave has a 310 horsepower 3.6-liter V6. It comes as a front-wheel drive model, with all-wheel drive as an option. A 9-speed automatic transmission is standard fare.

Considering Buick announced their 2021 Envision launch the same day, we were a bit surprised to see these photos. We also noticed that the design language with both vehicles looks much more modern than their predecessors. There definitely is a smoother, more elegant theme flowing throughout both vehicles. That’s a language that may position Buick well between mainstream brands and high-end luxury models like Cadillac’s XT6.

It will be interesting to see what additional changes the Enclave has gone through.

Enclave pioneered the brand’s top-end “Avenir” trim, and that will continue in this refreshed model.

Even with its luxurious features, the Enclave can still tow

According to Buick, “The Buick Enclave is a seven-passenger premium SUV which serves as the brand’s flagship vehicle. More information about the 2022 Buick Enclave will be shared later this year.”

We hope that Buick will be able to maintain its comfortable, luxurious interior along with surprising towing capability. Buick is only selling crossovers now, but they are proving to be quite good. A few years ago, we did a towing loop with a 2018 Buick Enclave and it went well.