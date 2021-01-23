Video: The 2022 Acura MDX Has Two Crazy Features I Have Never Seen Before!

The 2022 Acura MDX doesn’t look like a radical update at first glance, but there have been some notable changes under the skin. (Photos: Acura)

Driving impressions are coming next week.

This week, Acura provided the opportunity to take a closer look at their new flagship model: the 2022 MDX. This is the fourth-generation model, following a generation where the brand managed to shift more than 50,000 units annually throughout its six-year lifespan.

In the newest iteration, the 2022 Acura MDX naturally follows up on the facelifted third-generation with a large diamond pentagon grille, sharper LED light clusters and a reshaped body. More than that, though, the new MDX has actually grown in almost every dimension from the old car, for the sake of improved third-row legroom. Inside, Acura thoroughly updated the interior, including a new infotainment system, updated ELS 3D Audio system on higher-end trims, and a fully digital instrument cluster.

The 2022 Acura MDX still had its “A-Spec” trim package, for a sportier look and feel.

2022 Acura MDX: The features

At its heart, the fourth-generation 2022 Acura MDX still houses a 3.5-liter naturally-aspirated V6 engine. That powertrain manages 290 horsepower and 267 lb-ft of torque, but this time around it’s mated to a 10-speed automatic transmission, instead of the 9-speed ZF gearbox used in the old MDX and the current Honda Pilot. Acura also fitted a double-wishbone front suspension setup and focused a great deal of their engineering effort on improving the new model’s handling. We can’t discuss our impressions on how that worked out just yet — but we will have a full review on TFLcar.com on January 28.

By this summer, we’ll also have a new, turbocharged MDX Type S to test out. So, if you’re looking for a performance-oriented family hauler, keep your eyes peeled for that one.

In the meantime, there are a few great features the 2022 Acura MDX that Tommy had a chance to test out in the video below. Take a look around, and stay tuned for our full driving impressions coming soon!