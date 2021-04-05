Meet the new 2022 Toyota GR 86: World Debut News

Here is the world debut of the new 2022 Toyota GR 86. This is the successor to the Toyota 86 that was on sale in the United States before. Just as the previous model, the new GR 86 has been developed as a partnership between Toyota and Subaru. The new GR 86 shares many of the components and much of the design with the new 2022 Subaru BRZ.

Toyota USA does not have many details about the U.S.-spec version of the car, but we have some information from the global reveal of the new sports car. The car is powered by a 2.4-liter boxer four-cylinder engine with a rating of 231 horsepower. It enables this car to accelerate 0-100 km/h in 6.3 seconds. This should translate to a 0-60 mph time of just around six seconds, but exact specifications are not here yet.

We will have many more details soon. In the meantime, here are our thoughts about the new 2022 Subaru BRZ in the video below.