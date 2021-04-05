TFLbids Is Relaunching! Check Out This No Reserve 2005 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited LJ: Featured Auction

This 2005 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited is live until Friday, April 9 at 5:00 PM MDT.

Meet the original Jeep Wrangler Unlimited.

Right now, we’re working on relaunching our TFLbids auction website with a fresh set of interesting trucks and SUVs on which you may be able to snag a deal. First up, we have a live listing for this 2005 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited. This particular variant emerged as a 2004-1/2 model, and was the first introduction of the “Unlimited” nameplate you see on all four-door Wranglers from the JK onward. Based on the then-current TJ, the “LJ” was a long-wheelbase version, offering some more practicality thanks to its 15 inches of extra length (mainly for the cargo area) and a wheelbase stretched by 10 inches. It also boasted a higher 3,500 pound towing capacity, over the JK’s 2,000 pound limit.

This 2005 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited has 90,368 miles on the clock as the listing goes live. It packs the legendary 4.0-liter inline-6 engine mated to a four-speed automatic transmission. The car’s had six owners over its life between Texas, North Carolina and Indiana through 2013, before it landed with its current owner in Iowa. The Jeep’s AutoCheck history (available here) does show two accidents: one in 2007 and one in 2017, but neither resulted in airbag deployment or an insurance write-off.

Aftermarket additions

While several Wrangler owners tend to extensively modify their Jeeps, this one is almost as it would appear stock. Previous owners have made some changes, however, including the convertible vinyl top and rock sliders. This 2005 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited uses aftermarket 16-inch wheels, wrapped in Cooper Discoverer S/T Maxx all-season tires. For those aware of the TJ’s woefully inadequate headlights, those have also been upgraded here. A black vented hood insert helps reduce glare and improve engine cooling.

Inside, the Wrangler LJ is more or less stock. There is an aftermarket Alpine AM/FM/CD head unit replacing the stock Jeep stereo, hooked into the four onboard speakers.

Bidding for this Jeep ends on April 9 at 5:00 PM Mountain Time (4 PM Pacific/7 PM Eastern), so be sure to check it out and bid if you’re interested! If not, there are several more auctions coming up in the next few weeks. Moving forward, TFLbids will host three auctions each week, with two extra weeks viewable through the “Upcoming Auctions” page.