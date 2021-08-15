Ask Nathan: Return of the Lamborghini Countach, Bronco Sport Vs. Jeep Compass And A Used Subaru Baja?

In this week’s Ask Nathan:

What’s up with the returning Lamborghini Countach?

Choosing between the Bronco Sport and Jeep Compass.

Should I buy a used Subaru Baja?

The first question comes from a fan who wants to know if the upcoming Lamborghini Countach is the real deal.

Q: (Via: NathanAdlen@Twitter) I was hoping TFL can help me learn more about the new Lamborghini Countach

I saw a teaser, but I want to know more. Do you think Lamborghini will bring back manual transmissions for it? I hope so! It looks promising and I hope it is the real deal and not a performance poser!

— SunnuScooter

A: That’s a good question!

What you’ve been hearing about is a limited production hybrid based on the Aventador platform. While it looks like a modern Lamborghini Countach – it isn’t. It comes with an 802 horsepower (combined), hybridized 6.5-liter V12 engine. It’s similar to the Sián‘s setup, but with a completely unique exterior design.

Sadly, there will be no manual transmission option. It comes with a single-clutch, seven-speed transmission. According to Lambirghini, it can go from 0 to 60 mph in 2.,8 seconds, and it has a top speed of 224 mph. Compared to the original Countach, it is (much) larger, faster and efficient. It’s also expected to be more comfortable and reliable. No surprise there.

Also, there will only be 112 built – all of which are already spoken for, at a reported, $2.6 million a pop. You can read more about the Lamborghini Countach LPI 800-4 here.

Damn, this thing is sexy!

— N

The next question comes from a fan who is in the market for a Bronco Sport, or a Jeep Compass. He wants to know if we can put together a comparison video.

Q: Bronco Sport vs. Jeep Compass

Hi Nathan, it’s Robert from Biloxi and I am a huge fan of all of your TFL channels! I see a lot of competitors who totally give off the vibe that they are not into cars. But TFL is different! You guys are all gear heads in one way or another., None of you seem to be going through the motions just to sell a video. I am thankful for that!

I know its hard to pull vehicles together whenever you fans ask for something. But I wanted to know if you guys would think about comparing the Jeep Compass Trailhawk against the Ford Bronco Sport Badlands? They are just begging TFL to take both up into the mountains!

Also I am considering buying one of these in October. Some of the incentives for the Jeep Compass are pretty good right now. Anyway, I wanted to tell you guys that I enjoy all the hard work you put into your content. No one even comes close to TFL!

— Robert

A: Hi Robert, thanks for the email!

I totally agree with you; the Bronco Sport vs Jeep Compass would be an epic video!

You’re absolutely right about it being difficult too. Part of it is a question of logistics regarding the automakers and our schedules. There are very few Ford Bronco Sports (and even fewer Jeep Compasses) kicking around in various fleets. We are working closely with both automakers on a variety of different new car debuts, and these two are not.

It’s frustrating, and the potential for an amazing video weighs on all of us. I promise that we will do our best to get these vehicles together as soon as we possibly can.

Thanks for your support!

— N

The last question comes from a fan who’s thinking about buying a Subaru Baja.

Image: Subaru

Q: (via Twitter@NathanAdlen) Quick question: which Subaru Baja would you buy if it was your money?

I am seriously thinking about a Subaru Baja. I am a single guy with a dog and I ride bikes and do small DIY projects. The prices for these new mini trucks (Santacruz and Maverick) are killing me. I think the Baja is a good alternative. Would you get the turbo or non turbo?

— Anonymous

A: Great question!

I have driven both, and (obviously) the turbo is a more exciting drive – especially with the five-speed manual option. On the other hand, the NA 2.5 H4 is said to be more efficient and reliable. Furthermore, I was told by a major Baja fanboy that the 2005/2006 Baja is the one to get. They have better ground clearance, more kit and more optional goodies.

I agree that it’s a good alternative to these new mini pickups, if you have small items to haul.

Any other Subaru Baja fans out there have additional suggestions?

— N

