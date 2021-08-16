Acura’s Very First 2022 NSX Type S Sells For $1.1 Million At Charity Auction: News

The first of 350 Acura NSX Type S examples went for over $1 million during Monterey Car Week. (Images: Acura)

First VINs draw big bucks at auction, and this NSX is no exception.

This is a bit of a bittersweet one for NSX enthusiasts out there. Sure, the new Type S variant looks great and manages 600 horsepower. On top of that healthy bump in power, owners can choose to add on a $13,000 lightweight package (among other options) to the car’s $171,495 base price. The down side, though, is that this is the last NSX of the current generation, and only 350 are up for grabs. After this weekend’s Mecum auction in Monterey, California, it’s actually more like 349 — as the very first example went for a whopping $1.1 million.





It’s certainly not exceptional to see VIN 001 examples go for major money. Rick Hendrick of Hendrick Motorsports and Hendrick Automotive Group dropped the money on this particular car, with the proceeds going to the Center of Science and Industry (COSI) in Columbus, Ohio. That’s an institution just down the road from Acura’s own Marysville, Ohio performance center, as well as a fitting beneficiary given the car’s technological prowess.

Despite this NSX Type S being relatively rare on its own, just 70 of the 350 total production run will come in this Gothan Gray Matte Metallic color. VIN 001 is one of those cars, and it also comes with that Lightweight Package. I’d expect to see the other examples trade hands for quite a bit of cash, but this Acura still pulling in a seven-figure sum is a feat, with the money going to a great cause — a STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Art and Math) education program.