Dyno Results: Here’s How Much Horsepower The 2.7-Liter 2021 Ford Bronco Badlands Makes At The Wheels

The folks at 5 Star Tuning are working to crank up the horsepower and torque on the Bronco — and here are the results so far. (Images: 5 Star Tuning)

How much more power can you get out of a 2021 Ford Bronco?

At stock, Ford rates the 2021 Ford Bronco at 330 horsepower and 415 lb-ft of torque — at least at the crank. But what does that translate to at the wheels? Our friends over at 5 Star Tuning currently has a 2.7-liter version of Ford’s brand new SUV in Badlands trim to tweak, and they set to work seeing what sort of potential increases you can get from the stock engine.

5 Star’s runs saw about 289 horsepower and 382 lb-ft of torque at the wheels in stock tune.

Using a JB4 tuner, 5 Star ran their Bronco through three different mapping runs — with each step putting out a bit more power and torque. Stock, the Bronco managed 288.9 horsepower and 382.3 lb-ft of torque at the wheels, or about a 13% reduction in horsepower and 8% power in torque from the crank to the wheels, per Ford’s official specs.

The first run improved those figures to 309.4 horsepower and 414.6 lb-ft of torque. As opposed to the stock tune, each of the maps 5 Star included in their dyno runs show a shift in the peak torque from 3,500 RPM to about 3,750 RPM. It’s a similar story to achieve peak horsepower, with a stronger pull in the 3,500-4,000 RPM range before both horsepower and torque start to drop off.

The first and third runs both saw substantial improvements using the JB4 tuner.

The best results

After run 2 (313.9 horsepower and 413.4 lb-ft of torque), the third mapping brought the best results that 5 Star disclosed from their testing. In that state of tune, the 2.7-liter-equipped 2021 Ford Bronco managed 325.3 horsepower and 422 lb-ft of torque. Those are roughly the same figures Ford advertises, though this time you’re actually getting that sort of grunt onto the road.

While we just have dyno runs at the moment and not any comparative data (like 0-60 times), there’s no doubt a notable boost in power and torque will help make the Bronco quicker. Our Bronco — albeit having the Sasquatch package, unlike 5 star’s rig — was remarkably slow at a mile above altitude (over 10 seconds). Tuning would certainly help there, though it’s worth noting that you should always consult with a firm who knows what they’re doing to strike the best balance between improved performance and longevity.

5 Star is also working on the 2.3-liter, four-cylinder EcoBoost Bronco, so we should see some results with that model soon.