The New Nissan Z Premieres Tonight: Check It Out With Us On TFLnow!

One of Nissan’s teaser shots shows the new Z’s silhouette — but we all pretty much know what to expect already, don’t we? (Image: Nissan)

Finally, the new production Nissan Z is almost here.

After more than a decade, it’s finally time to usher in a brand new Nissan Z. Now, we have a pretty good idea what the production car’s going to look like courtesy of last year’s Z Proto, but now we’ll actually have some specs to put to the production car. The reveal is slated for tonight, August 17 at 8 PM ET (or 5 PM Pacific). We’re cover ing it over on our TFLnow YouTube channel (embed to come), so make sure to tune in!

Here’s what we know so far. The styling should stay fairly close to the concept, with a few minor changes. Beyond that, we expect to see a 3.0-liter, twin-turbocharged V6 under the hood, possibly making 400 horsepower or more. Even more importantly for enthusiasts — and unlike the Supra — that engine should come pared to a 6-speed manual transmission. Of course, if that doesn’t tickle your fancy, then you’ll be able to get it with an automatic.

When Roman looked at the Z Proto, we got another glimpse at the digital instrument cluster, as well as a decently large infotainment screen to round out the dramatically redesigned interior. Again, we’ll have actual numbers to put to all the new Nissan Z’s features later tonight.

Let us know what you’re most looking forward to (or concerned about) below. Thanks for tuning in with us!

For reference, here’s our Z Proto video from this year’s Chicago Auto Show. We’ll have tonight’s premiere video embedded above in the next few hours.